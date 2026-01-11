Photos Of Sasha & Malia Obama Reveal Their Edgy Transformations In 2025

In 2009, at just 10 and 7 years old, Malia and Sasha Obama entered into the public eye in a major way when their father, Barack Obama, became president. Their cutesy clothes and traditional style were a formulaic response to their father's role in government during their tenure as first daughters. But it's been a long time since they lived in the White House, and Malia and Sasha Obama's fashion upgrades are something we can't ignore.

The White House added a pressure of conformity when it came to self-expression. Michelle Obama, the sisters' mother, spoke with The New York Times about the pressure she faced as first lady in terms of her clothes and hairstyles. During her time as FLOTUS, she set aside her love for vibrant colors and her fun-loving personal style for that of a more conservative, universally accessible look. When the time came for her husband to leave the presidential office, Michelle's unique style flooded the internet, as did that of her two daughters. Out were their pea coats and Mary Janes flats of the 2000s, and in were their edgy, cool girl vibes.

Since leaving the confines of the White House, both Malia and Sasha have really embraced their own personal style. Stepping out in crop tops, chunky jewelry, and trendy pieces, they've made a bit of a name for themselves in the world of fashion, with their ensembles receiving write-ups in Vogue, Teen Vogue, and InStyle. In 2025 alone, the pair garnered great attention for their bold, fashion-forward looks.