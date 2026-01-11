Photos Of Sasha & Malia Obama Reveal Their Edgy Transformations In 2025
In 2009, at just 10 and 7 years old, Malia and Sasha Obama entered into the public eye in a major way when their father, Barack Obama, became president. Their cutesy clothes and traditional style were a formulaic response to their father's role in government during their tenure as first daughters. But it's been a long time since they lived in the White House, and Malia and Sasha Obama's fashion upgrades are something we can't ignore.
The White House added a pressure of conformity when it came to self-expression. Michelle Obama, the sisters' mother, spoke with The New York Times about the pressure she faced as first lady in terms of her clothes and hairstyles. During her time as FLOTUS, she set aside her love for vibrant colors and her fun-loving personal style for that of a more conservative, universally accessible look. When the time came for her husband to leave the presidential office, Michelle's unique style flooded the internet, as did that of her two daughters. Out were their pea coats and Mary Janes flats of the 2000s, and in were their edgy, cool girl vibes.
Since leaving the confines of the White House, both Malia and Sasha have really embraced their own personal style. Stepping out in crop tops, chunky jewelry, and trendy pieces, they've made a bit of a name for themselves in the world of fashion, with their ensembles receiving write-ups in Vogue, Teen Vogue, and InStyle. In 2025 alone, the pair garnered great attention for their bold, fashion-forward looks.
The Obama sisters flaunted their personal style in a Thanksgiving photo
The Obama sisters bared some skin in a November 2025 family photo posted to their parents' Instagram. The sisters' outfits stood out against their parents', with both young women flaunting unique looks that echoed their originality.
Sasha Obama popped in a colorful ensemble; her play of patterns and statement piece necklace made for a powerful and compelling contrast. Malia Obama opted for a subtle yet edgy piece with sheer moments and cutouts that blended together in a monochromatic look.
Sasha's birthday post displayed their on-trend fashion interests
For Sasha Obama's June 2025 birthday, proud dad Barack Obama took a moment to gush about his daughter in an Instagram post that flaunted the sisters' stylish aesthetics. Unlike their tailored looks from the White House, Sasha and Malia Obama's outfits were flowy and colorful.
Malia's sweater displayed an alternative-inspired style against her trendy butter-yellow dress, while Sasha again donned her large accessories in a muted colored ensemble. The totally casual looks proved that the Obama sisters definitely have an eye for understated fashion.
A picnic in the park showed off their youthful style
In April 2025, the Obama sisters were photographed in Los Angeles, having a picnic in the park with friends. Sasha Obama wore a cropped top with a long maxi skirt and large, funky glasses, while Malia Obama donned a pair of wide leg pants and a cropped tank.
As we've seen in the past, the children of presidents are under constant pressure to maintain the image of their parents' high-profile, deeply professional roles. As such, it is such a breath of fresh air to see these young women dress in trendy, youthful, and downright edgy looks to express themselves and give a subtle pushback against norms and critics.
An album drop party meant totally edgy looks from the Obama sisters
Sasha and Malia Obama's party girl lifestyle sparked a lot of attention when the pair were photographed at an album release party in April 2025. Malia's curly red hair stood as the centerpiece of her look and was complemented by the warm reddish hues of her long leather jacket. The real jaw-dropper was Sasha's small white tank top and jeans look, giving an effortlessly cool vibe in a simple combo.
Shopping in LA had the sisters strutting their stuff
Though often in mismatched outfits, Sasha and Malia Obama's matching looks from an March 2025 Los Angeles night out were effortlessly chic. In matching leather jackets, the sisters were photographed in similarly cool ensembles, Sasha in a trench coat, slacks, and kitten heels and Malia in a denim mini skirt, chunky boots, and a turtleneck.
Their cohesive outfits — neutral but with rich color palettes — and classic touches were simply stylish. Though some of the most high-profile women, their looks read as totally relatable yet undeniably cool.
A singer's posts with the Obama daughters displayed an offbeat style
In July 2025, Sasha and Malia Obama were photographed with Manon Meret of KATSEYE. Clearly dressed for fun, Malia and Sasha Obama's looks clued fans into their new, edgy style.
Manon being friends with Sasha Obama and Malia Obama🔥 pic.twitter.com/rSgx7teGwb
— Tynon's Alter Ego🐅⁶(semi ia) SOPHIA DAYY (@manon_meret127) July 31, 2025
The images popped up on X (formerly Twitter), showing Malia in boxer shorts, an oversized white button-up, and a blue cap, while Sasha wore a green marble print silk top. The pair's outfits gave them a youthful, playful appearance while staying aligned with their personal styles.