Rumors About Malia And Sasha Obama We Couldn't Ignore

Despite being former residents of the White House and two of the most famous nepo babies in the world, Malia and Sasha Obama don't love being in the spotlight. They'd rather live a low-key lifestyle and remain behind the cameras, literally — Malia Obama turned down a modeling career for a job as a film director. But fame still haunts them whether they like it or not, and with stardom comes the inevitable rumors surrounding their personal and professional lives; the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Although Barack Obama once admitted on a podcast about the challenges of parenting Sasha and Malia, Michelle Obama was full of praise for her kids. "I've loved every phase of raising my daughters," she said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in 2024. "And now, they're just grown. They're more raising me. But they are amazing. Sasha's in school, Malia has a budding career in film ... They are smart, they are funny. They're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them — they're doing great."

Indeed, they are. But in paving their own way, there's been plenty of scuttlebutt about the former first daughters that we couldn't ignore. Whether it's their alleged ability to get kicked out of numerous institutions, ostensible IP theft, or far-fetched conspiracies, let's take a look at the tall tales surrounding Malia and Sasha Obama.