What Life Looks Like For Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella After Cancer Treatment

As hard as her cancer journey was, Isabella Strahan still aspired to use it to encourage others going through the same thing, just like the many HGTV stars who have been open about their health issues. Isabella documented the arduous process on camera and posted the results to YouTube. She also did an interview with "Good Morning America" in January 2024, just three months after receiving her diagnosis. Isabella and her famous father, Michael Strahan, recounted the subsequent surgeries and how she had to learn how to walk again once the brain tumor was removed. At the time of the interview, Isabella still had to undergo chemotherapy.

The model acknowledged that keeping her diagnosis private wasn't easy, while speaking up about it was freeing. "[I] just kind of [want] to be a voice and be a person people who maybe are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at and find something interesting about their day," Isabella explained. Michael added that Duke University, where his daughter received treatment, was going to use her YouTube vlogs to empower others as they embarked on the same journey.

In September 2025, Isabella confessed to People that knowing the cancer could someday return can be overwhelming sometimes. "Obviously you can't predict what can happen, and that is a little scary," she said. "But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity." Seeing the influence her story has had on others has been heartening, with the model sharing, "My diagnosis, it's a part of me, but it doesn't define me. I want to be a voice."