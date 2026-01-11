What Life Looks Like For Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella After Cancer Treatment
"Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella Strahan, has grown up to be gorgeous, but by the time she turned 20, she had weathered enough adversity to last her a lifetime. Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was a freshman at the University of Southern California in 2023. By 2025, Isabella was officially declared cancer-free, and the model was understandably eager to get back to her life. Isabella wasted no time jumping back into her burgeoning career, which was rudely interrupted by her cancer diagnosis. In 2025 alone, she stepped up as the star of designer Kenneth Cole's "Purposeful Voices" campaign. Cole told "GMA" that he admired the young model a great deal. "I am inspired by how Isabella has persevered and overcome her personal illness," the designer enthused, per ABC News. "I appreciate her allowing us to help her tell her story as part of our 'Purposeful Voices' campaign."
Isabella also jumped back into her studies, which she continued juggling along with modeling. Her life went from enduring grueling treatments to figuring out how to ace her midterms and make it to her modeling gigs in time. But Isabella wouldn't have it any other way. "It's definitely a lot, but I love it," she told E! News in November 2025. "I kind of love the balance of modeling, my passions, schoolwork, and being a student, especially for now." She admitted that things can get a little crazy from time to time, likening her lifestyle to that of Hannah Montana. She's often running from class to a Zoom meeting or the nearest airport to hop on a flight for a shoot. Needless to say, Isabella is living life to the fullest after almost having it snatched from her.
Isabella Strahan is using her cancer journey to help others
As hard as her cancer journey was, Isabella Strahan still aspired to use it to encourage others going through the same thing, just like the many HGTV stars who have been open about their health issues. Isabella documented the arduous process on camera and posted the results to YouTube. She also did an interview with "Good Morning America" in January 2024, just three months after receiving her diagnosis. Isabella and her famous father, Michael Strahan, recounted the subsequent surgeries and how she had to learn how to walk again once the brain tumor was removed. At the time of the interview, Isabella still had to undergo chemotherapy.
The model acknowledged that keeping her diagnosis private wasn't easy, while speaking up about it was freeing. "[I] just kind of [want] to be a voice and be a person people who maybe are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at and find something interesting about their day," Isabella explained. Michael added that Duke University, where his daughter received treatment, was going to use her YouTube vlogs to empower others as they embarked on the same journey.
In September 2025, Isabella confessed to People that knowing the cancer could someday return can be overwhelming sometimes. "Obviously you can't predict what can happen, and that is a little scary," she said. "But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity." Seeing the influence her story has had on others has been heartening, with the model sharing, "My diagnosis, it's a part of me, but it doesn't define me. I want to be a voice."