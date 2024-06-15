What You Didn't Know About Isabella Strahan

You may not be familiar with Isabella Strahan's story, but chances are you certainly know her dad, NFL player turned ABC presenter Michael Strahan. Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia Strahan, were born on October 24, 2004, and their parents split shortly after. As Michael Strahan and their mom, Jean Muggli, went through a messy custody battle, the twins stuck by each other's side. Isabella and Sophia also have two half-siblings from Michael's marriage to his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

While the Strahans have a pretty extensive family tree, Michael has managed to support all his kids, and he's often said how proud he is of them — and he's got reason to be. Before Isabella and Sophia landed spots at prestigious universities, the former also won a New York City History Day award in 2021 for a piece she wrote about the last American slave ship. Isabella and her sister went on to attend the University of Southern California and Duke University, respectively. Michael told Yahoo! Life that it was tough but exciting to see the twins leave home to pursue their dreams. "I cannot wait for them to go to [college], but it's actually a bittersweet thing," he said. "The bitter part is, of course, I'm gonna miss my kids when they're gone. But the sweet part is that they get a chance to grow and become adults."

