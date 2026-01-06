Jimmy Kimmel Puts Donald Trump's Cognitive Exam Claims To The Test & Proves What We All Suspected

The presidency should come with an age limit, and President Donald Trump is proof. The divisive politician has consistently bragged about "acing" his cognitive tests, even admitting that some of the questions are hard. So hard, in fact, that he believes few could get a perfect score. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who is known for brutally slamming the Trump family and gave Trump a brand-new nickname at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards decided to take one for the team on the latest episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and willingly subjected himself to the exact cognitive test the president has been taking.

"Let's find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is and how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president's," Kimmel quipped. Needless to say, connecting dots, identifying drawings of animals, and coming up with words that start with the letter "F" wasn't much of a challenge for the comedian, who really did ace the test and subsequently joked, "So I can be president." Oh Jimmy, we wish.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social on January 2, 2026, to brag that he had just passed a third cognitive test with flying colors. "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time," he penned, adding, "Our great Country cannot be run by 'STUPID' or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!" He shared similar sentiments in an essay-like post on December 9, 2025, claiming he didn't know most of the doctors who administered the cognitive test (which makes us suspicious that the opposite is true) and that he's been told getting a good score is a big accomplishment. As Kimmel proved, it really isn't.