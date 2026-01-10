Alexandra Daddario's Best Makeup-Free Looks
Over the course of her career, American actor Alexandra Daddario has played a wide variety of roles on the big screen and on television. She has been a hot lifeguard in "Baywatch," a curious journalist in "The White Lotus," and a neurosurgeon turned witch in "Mayfair Witches." Suffice to say, she knows a thing or two about getting into character — and as any actor will tell you, sitting in the makeup chair is a part of that process.
Daddario, whose striking grey-green eyes could steal any scene, may have to wear a lot of makeup for on-camera gigs, but when she's at home? She prefers to keep her face bare and clean. And yes, this gorgeous celeb is beyond stunning without makeup, too. And we know this because the "San Andreas" star has not only shared a number of makeup-free posts on social media over the years but has spoken about how she feels less is more when it comes to cosmetics.
Whether it's an up-close selfie moment or a snap taken while running errands around the world, Alexandra Daddario's stunning makeup-free looks are sure to leave you taking notes on her skincare regimen. Here's a rundown of the Emmy-nominated star's best bare-faced looks.
Alexandra Daddario keeps it fresh after a long day
Every now and again, Alexandra Daddario treats her 23.1 million Instagram followers and 8.8 million Facebook followers to some makeup-free selfies. In a series of posts she shared on Facebook account in September 2025, for example, "The White Lotus" actor documented her entire beauty process from makeup on to makeup off with the caption, "Getting ready to go out/Getting ready for bed." In one of the photos she took at the end of the day, she can be seen without makeup hanging out in bed. In one selfie, her signature dark brown tresses flow across her pillow as she gives a small smile to the camera.
While her "going out" look featured a full face of makeup, the veteran actor prefers to wear as few cosmetic products as possible. Needless to say, Daddario's vampy vibe at the "Mayfair Witches" Season 3 premiere isn't her go-to deal. "I like a cleaner look," she told Vogue on an episode of "Beauty Secrets." "I think it's really important to take care of yourself and learn to love yourself and love your skin the way it is and keep yourself balanced."
She rocked a bare face along with her birthday suit
In 2022, Alexandra Daddario, who sure seems to live a lavish life, posted what looked to be a nude selfie on Instagram that she snapped while spending time in her hotel room in Paris. She was there to attend Paris Fashion Week, but with her over-the-shoulder pose, perfectly undone hair, and makeup-free face on display, she looked like she could be a model at the event. In the selfie, her skin boasted an ethereal glow, devoid of any blemish. With the simple caption, "Chopin" with two musical notes, the picture sent her followers into a frenzy, garnering 1.1 million likes and a sea of admiration for her natural beauty.
Not one to gatekeep beauty hacks, the "White Collar" actor's glass-like skin is thanks to face masks, face wash, and serums. The truth about Alexandra Daddario is that she figured out the magic combination after her skin went through a rough patch. As she dished in the video she filmed for Vogue, she struggled with breakouts after she filmed "Baywatch. "I was in the sun all of the time ... My hormones were off and I just hadn't been sleeping and my skin got really bad," she explained. As for the products that helped her skin go from zero to one hundred? She swears by Vintner's Daughter Acne Botanical Serum and Vintner's Daughter Active Treatment Essence.
Alexandra Daddario believes that healthy skin can be achieved through lifestyle choices
In addition to using her favorite beauty products, Alexandra Daddario revealed to Vogue in 2021 that her skincare routine includes practicing meditation, attending yoga classes, and going to acupuncture. "I think that all of that ends up helping every aspect of your health, including your skin." She occasionally posts about these habits on social media: In December 2025, for example, she shared a selfie with her Instagram followers that she took while getting acupuncture.
Forever an active person who loves spending time outside, Daddario told Women's Health that she also swears by swimming and hiking. "I've found that my body heals faster and responds better if I'm in tune with myself and can be in nature," she said. The "Mayfair Witches" lead also eats foods that have evidently treated her skin well. Her breakfast usually includes toast, fruits, eggs, spinach, and, of course, coffee. At the end of the day, she'll dig into something like pasta, steak and veggies, or soup. For a treat, the actor enjoys chocolate.
She continued to stick to her routine during the pandemic
While the world was thrust into uncertainty due to the stress of the global pandemic in 2020, Alexandra Daddario kept her head above water by following a simple yet effective routine. As she told Variety, her minimal morning routine consisted of a cleanser, a toner, a facial treatment, sun screen, eye cream, and moisturizer. Her nighttime routine followed the same pattern, without the sunscreen.
Clearly, this combination of products has worked well for her. When she filmed an Instagram video to promote handwashing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — her collaboration with the humanitarian organization CARE — she didn't worry about getting into full hair and makeup for the clip. Rather, she flaunted her natural bare face.
In her aforementioned chat with Variety, Daddario also shared that getting out in the sun, taking walks, and playing the piano also helped her feel good from the inside out. "When you look in the mirror and you feel like your normal self rather than a dull, dry version of yourself, it's a better way to start your day," she said.
Alexandra Daddario looked glowy as can be after a major hair transformation
In 2025, Alexandra Daddario traded her long tresses for a bob, documenting the process on Instagram. In a series of posts, she can be seen without makeup as she goes from being a long-haired bombshell to a short-haired bombshell. She captioned the posts, "Needed a change." And indeed she loves the change — the actor has flaunted her haircut everywhere: at the golf course, at photoshoots, and at work events. While Daddario gave no explanation for the major switch up, the cut certainly accentuates her natural beauty.
The bob was on full display when it came time to walk the red carpet for the premiere of Tommy Dorfman's 2025 film "I Wish You All the Best." In the flick, which also stars Corey Fogelmanis, Cole Sprouse, Lena Dunham, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Daddario played Hannah, the older sister of the non-binary teenage lead, Ben (Fogelmanis). "I Wish You All the Best" was released in the United States on November 7, 2025, to positive reviews from critics.
The stress of being a new mom doesn't seem to faze her skin
In October 2024, Alexandra Daddario and her husband, Andrew Form, welcomed a son. The actor announced she was expecting in July 2024 when she was Vogue's cover girl — after six months of keeping the exciting news a secret from the public. Despite the strain of pregnancy, she didn't completely pause her wellness and skincare routine. As she told the magazine, she became an active practitioner of prenatal yoga after reading several books that stated that it leads to an "easier birth."
Daddario's son makes occasional appearances on her social media (albeit with his face covered or blurred), and in many of the snaps, she usually doesn't sport any makeup. During a January 2025 beach outing, the actor captured precious moments of their time in the sand with a bare-faced picture of herself holding him. Later on in the year, she shared a photo she took while holding her baby, her skin once again without a stitch of makeup. In the spirit of the holidays, she also posted adorable photos of herself and her son in Christmas-themed pajamas. In the snaps, which were taken to promote the Hannah Anderson holiday pajamas collection, she's — you guessed it — rocking a luminous makeup-free face.