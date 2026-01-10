Alexandra Daddario's Best Makeup-Free Looks

Over the course of her career, American actor Alexandra Daddario has played a wide variety of roles on the big screen and on television. She has been a hot lifeguard in "Baywatch," a curious journalist in "The White Lotus," and a neurosurgeon turned witch in "Mayfair Witches." Suffice to say, she knows a thing or two about getting into character — and as any actor will tell you, sitting in the makeup chair is a part of that process.

Daddario, whose striking grey-green eyes could steal any scene, may have to wear a lot of makeup for on-camera gigs, but when she's at home? She prefers to keep her face bare and clean. And yes, this gorgeous celeb is beyond stunning without makeup, too. And we know this because the "San Andreas" star has not only shared a number of makeup-free posts on social media over the years but has spoken about how she feels less is more when it comes to cosmetics.

Whether it's an up-close selfie moment or a snap taken while running errands around the world, Alexandra Daddario's stunning makeup-free looks are sure to leave you taking notes on her skincare regimen. Here's a rundown of the Emmy-nominated star's best bare-faced looks.