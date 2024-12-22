Alexandra Daddario Lives A Lavish Life
In "The White Lotus," Alexandra Daddario played the role of Rachel Patton — a freelance writer who comes from modest means before marrying into wealth. On the show, Patton's character spent more time writing about the rich and famous than she did actually mingling with them. And, her position as someone who attended a public university, earned a modest living, and met her partner through friends (rather than Raya) cast her as an outsider among the upper echelon of society.
Because Daddario took on this role, some of her fans imagine her like Patton — a typical career woman who feels uncomfortable among the more extravagant elites. However, the untold truth of Daddario is that, in reality, she's accustomed to enjoying la crème de la crème. As an actor, Daddario has accumulated quite a bit of wealth. She has appeared on television shows like "Mayfair Witches" and starred in movies such as "Baywatch." She has starred in movies, including "The Layover" and the "Percy Jackson" series — and even achieved a soundtrack credit or two. In her career as a brand ambassador, she has promoted a number of luxury labels, including Dior. This immense amount of success has allowed Daddario to obtain fame, wealth, and a lavish lifestyle.
Alexandra Daddario and her husband, Andrew Form, are worth millions
It's no secret that Alexandra Daddario is a successful actor. Thanks to her roles on hit television shows and Hollywood films, the movie star has accumulated quite the fortune over the course of her career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daddario's assets are estimated to be worth a whopping $8 million. Depending on how she has spent or invested her money, however, this estimation could be just the tip of the iceberg.
Interestingly, Daddario does not run her empire on her own. Since June 2022, the "The White Lotus" actor has been married to successful film producer Andrew Form. Over the years, Form has produced a number of terrifying movies, such as "The Purge," "A Quiet Place," and "A Nightmare on Elm Street." He was also behind the hit 2014 adaptation of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." This exciting career has allowed Form to accumulate an incredible fortune. A separate report approximates the producer's wealth at $30 million. This means that — when considered together — Daddario and Form's wealth is quickly approaching $40 million. The couple's combined success allows them to enjoy a very comfortable lifestyle.
Daddario and Form have an interesting real estate portfolio
As a vastly successful couple, Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have not hesitated to invest in real estate. Over the years, they have acquired a number of gorgeous homes — each one seemingly more interesting than the last. In 2021, the pair purchased a historic Los Angeles mansion that had previously been owned by architectural power couple, William Hefner and Kazuko Hoshino. The 4,910 square-foot, Mediterranean-style structure boasted both Japanese and French design elements — making it one of the most unique properties on the market. Per the Huron Daily Tribune, Daddario and Form paid $7.3 million for the property before selling it for $7.675 million just over a year later.
This was not the only real estate investment that Daddario and Form have made since falling in love. The dynamic duo also bought a unique wooden midcentury home in Brentwood, California for $2.8 million, according to the Robb Report. Reminiscent of a treehouse, the property was featured in Architectural Digest for its unique design elements. With huge floor-to-ceiling windows, a luxurious Japanese-style soaking tub, and a private wooden patio overlooking the trees, this gorgeous home incorporates many natural design elements. As unique as the property is, however, Daddario listed the property for $3 million in 2024.
The couple got engaged at a premiere hotel in Greece
Although Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's relationship now involves sharing a significant fortune, the couple earned most of their money separately. In fact, the two did not decide to merge their lives until the summer of 2021 when they spontaneously got engaged at a luxury hotel in Greece. "I was visiting Andrew while he was working on 'Jack Ryan,' and they were shooting in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons there so we could be by the beach. He went outside, and I followed him, and he turned around and proposed, and then we walked and had a piña colada," Daddario recalled in a conversation with Vogue.
This was not the only time that Daddario and Form experienced a romantic moment at a top-rated hotel. The couple actually had another pivotal moment at the five-star Greenwich Hotel in New York, New York. "It was peak COVID and because he [Form] was a guest — one of three in the whole hotel — we had our first date by the fire in their downstairs living room," Daddario divulged in the same interview. The two hit it off in the hotel's private environment and quickly made plans to see each other again.
Daddario got married in a Danielle Frankel dress
Celebrity wedding dresses are often over-the-top gorgeous, and Alexandra Daddario's was no exception. On her special day, Daddario wore a gown designed by Danielle Frankel — a New York City-based talent who is not exactly known for her accessible pricing. Despite the possibility of a hefty price tag, Daddario just knew that she wanted one of Frankel's designs. "I fell in love with Danielle Frankel's dresses. I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything," Daddario told Vogue.
Andrew Form, meanwhile, selected his suit from Brunello Cucinelli. "I am constantly stealing his button-downs to wear with jeans, and they are always Brunello," Daddario revealed in the same interview. "He ultimately chose a beautiful, not-too-serious suit that worked for a New Orleans wedding in the middle of June." In the end, both the bride and groom selected pricey pieces that fit well with NOLA vibes. Their wedding aesthetic was whimsical and relaxed, but it certainly wasn't cheap.
The While Lotus actor is a known fan of luxury cars
Alexandra Daddario is not exactly secretive about her passion for luxury vehicles. As a brand ambassador, she has represented a number of major car brands, including Jaguar and Porsche. In 2022, Daddario even filmed an advertisement for the Porsche 911. "They're lightweight and fun and inspired by racing," the actor noted in the video, which was later posted on YouTube. "Does that make them perfect? I think so," she told the cameras with a smile.
Although some of Daddario's fans might not understand why she so often represents cars, the truth is that the "Baywatch" actor has long had a penchant for high-quality vehicles. In the past, she has been spotted driving a number of luxury cars — including a bright blue Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe. She has also been photographed in a BMW X3 and a Ford Explorer. As expensive as these models are, Daddario clearly thinks that driving them is worth it.
Alexandra Daddario wears expensive watches
Like many car lovers, Alexandra Daddario eventually decided to attend the luxurious Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. Surrounded by actors, royals, and the likes of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Daddario certainly did not stand out among the remainder of rich and famous attendees. However, at the 2024 race, the "The White Lotus" actor made headlines for her top-notch accessories. Indeed, she was photographed wearing a swanky TAG Heuer Carrera Date watch with a bright pink dial. Watches from this brand can cost thousands of dollars, and Daddario looked quite stylish with hers fastened around her wrist.
Interestingly, Daddario is believed to be a major TAG Heuer fan. As one of the Swiss watchmaker's most passionate brand ambassadors, Daddario has been known to promote these accessories at all kinds of events. "I've been a huge fan of TAG Heuer, and to be involved and understand more about the collections, the way the watches work, and to sort of feel like part of the team, it's incredible," Daddario told Man of Many. "It's a really huge honor. They're just elegant and sophisticated, and they have a sense of fun."
She has an elaborate skin care routine
Watches and cars are not the only luxuries that Alexandra Daddario enjoys. The actor and brand ambassador also enjoys an elaborate self-care routine that involves pampering her skin. In an interview with Variety, Daddario said that she cleanses her skin every morning and every night. She also apparently uses a face mask on a weekly basis. "When you look in the mirror and you feel like your normal self rather than a dull, dry version of yourself, it's a better way to start your day," she explained.
Whereas many people cleanse their pores with drug store masks and soaps, Daddario prefers to use products that are more on the expensive side. "I love natural products, organic products. I also love Dior Beauty," the actor told British Vogue. "Their foundations are incredible. They have incredible eyeliner and eyeshadow that I've been playing around with a lot." Brand name beauty products are not the only skin-related luxury that Daddario enjoys. She has also been known to pay for expensive treatments to keep her face looking fresh. "I also love going to Face Gym and getting a facial massage. I'm obsessed with facial acupuncture as well," she divulged in the same interview.
Daddario works out with a celebrity trainer
Alexandra Daddario's self-care routine goes well beyond skin care. The "Percy Jackson" star also enjoys pampering herself by reading books, maintaining her friendships, and meditating. While these are all fairly normal activities, Daddario's overall self-care practice includes some pretty lavish indulgences — among them her work-outs with celebrity personal trainer, Patrick Murphy.
Murphy is a highly-qualified trainer and athlete in his own right. Over the years, he has worked with major stars like Keanu Reeves and Zac Efron. Speaking to Women's Health UK, Daddario could not stop raving about Murphy's incredible skills in the gym. "Working out with Patrick makes me feel more confident in everyday life. I feel stronger and healthier — even more so than I did in my 20s," she said. "My back doesn't hurt anymore, my posture is better — his approach is to keep you feeling good and your joints working. Looking stronger is just a bonus."
Because Murphy's workouts are so effective, Daddario has tried to do them consistently. Although this can be tricky with a job that keeps her on the road, Daddario is determined to keep up with her training schedule. "I will continue my workouts with him through my jobs, starting a family, everything. It's such a part of my life to make sure I'm doing a Patrick workout, even if I need to take a month off or I'm traveling, I always come back to him," she revealed in the same interview.
The actor gets to film in some incredible places
Filming may get in the way of Alexandra Daddario's workout routine, but it also gives her the chance to travel all over the world. Whereas many people work in a warehouse or an office, Daddario gets to act in some of the most beautiful places on Earth. "I've been fortunate enough to travel to some amazing places for work and for fun," Daddario admitted in a conversation with Vocal Media. "One that stands out is Santorini, Greece. It's such a beautiful and unique place — the views are breathtaking and the food is incredible."
Santorini, of course, is not the only place where Daddario has gone to film. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the actor jetted between London and Los Angeles in order to do some work "across the pond." Since then, Daddario has continued to spend time in The Square Mile, dressing up, wearing gorgeous make-up and even enjoying Fortnum & Mason's King Charles III coronation chocolates.
Alexandra Daddario enjoys downhill skiing
Alexandra Daddario may be well-known for her role in "Baywatch," but that doesn't mean that she likes to vacation on the beach. She has been spotted on the ski slopes several times over the years — and is particularly known for enjoying the resort at Big Sky Montana. In December 2022, Daddario took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself adjusting her goggles over a gorgeous snow-covered backdrop. Holding her ski poles in her hands, Daddario looked poised and confident on the slopes. It's important to note this getaway was far from cheap. A two-day lift ticket at Big Sky can cost upwards of $320 — not including gear rentals, ski classes, or accommodation.
This was hardly the first time that Daddario posted an adorable ski shot on her social media. In 2019, she shared a mountainside selfie on X, formerly known as Twitter. The photograph shows the actor once again adjusting her snow gear on a snowy winter's day. In the reflection of her goggles, fans can make out a some wide empty slopes and a handful of bare trees. "Ski patrol," Daddario tweeted playfully.
She appears to be a fan of boating
Of course, a penchant for downhill skiing doesn't preclude Alexandra Daddario from ever having fun in the sun. Boating and other water activities appear to be a huge part of her life. In 2019, before she started dating Andrew Form, Daddario was spotted on a yacht in Capri with American businessman, Brendan Wallace. Afterwards, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself aboard the gorgeous wooden boat. "Brushing my hair out that night was really a huge challenge and almost made the boat ride not worth it," Daddario joked in the caption.
Although this sighting sparked romance rumors at the time, Daddario has long been known to hit the seven seas with her friends. In 2017, she and her "Baywatch" co-star, Zac Efron, drove a boat around Sydney Harbor. That same year, she was photographed renting another vessel with her pals in Marina del Rey.
Daddario wears designer maternity clothes
In 2024, Alexandra Daddario's life changed forever when she realized that she was expecting a baby. Like many other moms-to-be, Daddario originally considered hiding her pregnancy from her workmates. Pregnancy is not always viewed as compatible with one's career goals — especially in a place like Hollywood. "I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my costars right after," Daddario told Vogue of her first trimester. "By week five, I was like, 'There's no way I'm going to be able to hide this.'"
As Daddario's pregnancy grew more and more apparent, she decided to come clean about it with her colleagues. She also began to look into all the ways she could wear her growing bump. "I can show it off," Daddario said in the same interview. Of course, for Daddario, "showing off" her tummy didn't exactly mean loading up on maternity jeans from her nearest Target. Instead, the "The White Lotus" actor headed to pricey stores like Goop and Reformation for her frocks. She even picked up a couple of postpartum pieces from Dior — despite the fact that she probably won't be able to wear them forever. "I'm finally embracing it," she said of her changing body.
Alexandra Daddario is a major philanthropist
Just because Alexandra Daddario underwent a stunning transformation and lives a lavish life does not mean that she isn't committed to helping others. Since becoming a successful actor, Daddario has dedicated a lot of time and money to philanthropic causes that are near to her heart. Chatting about this with Vocal Media, Daddario revealed, "I'm particularly passionate about environmental causes, like ocean conservation and combating climate change. I've also been involved in organizations that support women's rights and mental health awareness."
The way that Daddario sees things, philanthropy is essential for someone with her influence and reach. At the end of the day, the actor doesn't want to be remembered for promoting watches and fast cars. She wants to make a difference in the world, as well. "Giving back is something that has always been important to me," Daddario confessed in the same interview. Later, she added, "I think it's important to use your platform for good and to give back in any way that you can."