Alexandra Daddario Lives A Lavish Life

In "The White Lotus," Alexandra Daddario played the role of Rachel Patton — a freelance writer who comes from modest means before marrying into wealth. On the show, Patton's character spent more time writing about the rich and famous than she did actually mingling with them. And, her position as someone who attended a public university, earned a modest living, and met her partner through friends (rather than Raya) cast her as an outsider among the upper echelon of society.

Because Daddario took on this role, some of her fans imagine her like Patton — a typical career woman who feels uncomfortable among the more extravagant elites. However, the untold truth of Daddario is that, in reality, she's accustomed to enjoying la crème de la crème. As an actor, Daddario has accumulated quite a bit of wealth. She has appeared on television shows like "Mayfair Witches" and starred in movies such as "Baywatch." She has starred in movies, including "The Layover" and the "Percy Jackson" series — and even achieved a soundtrack credit or two. In her career as a brand ambassador, she has promoted a number of luxury labels, including Dior. This immense amount of success has allowed Daddario to obtain fame, wealth, and a lavish lifestyle.

