Weird Things About Dr. Oz's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

Usually, a bad first date would be a glaring red flag of incompatibility. But for Dr. Oz and Lisa Oz, it was simply the first chapter in their bizarre love story. Their meet-cute is an unlikely trope for the movies, as they were set up on their first encounter by their parents ... who were also present on the date. "It was sort of an arranged marriage," Dr. Oz told Yahoo! Lifestyle about the big family dinner that introduced him to his future wife. The odds of them getting together seemed slim, especially since Lisa recalled how the cardiothoracic surgeon didn't speak a word to her all night. "He spoke to my mom," she said.

Nonetheless, the pair went on a subsequent parentless date, which wasn't any better. In fact, Lisa told Yahoo that it was "kind of a disaster." They can laugh about the irony of their date now, but the popular health guru didn't know what Lisa's vegetarian diet meant in terms of eating meat, and he ended up taking her to get cheesesteaks. "I said, 'This is so nice of you. Thank you so much, I really appreciate it ... I'm a vegetarian,'" said Lisa. The awkward night, however, proved to be a crucial lesson for Dr. Oz. He told Woman's Day that the Hollywood actor and producer opened his eyes to a much more nutritious diet, admitting, "She inspired me to learn about healthy eating in a way that no textbook could."