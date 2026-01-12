5 Rumors About Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo's Odd Relationship

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in February 2025, Ariana Grande admitted that her relationship with Cynthia Erivo led to speculation that the pair were secretly married. Though she mentioned the rumor in a tongue-in-cheek fashion, the question had long been posed online. Given their overly touchy presence, constant insistence that they love each other, and matching tattoos, it's no surprise that a romance between the women has been speculated.

However, as of December 2025, Erivo and Grande were both in their own romantic relationships. The Broadway actor has been in a long-term relationship with girlfriend, Lena Waithe, since 2020. As for Grande, she started a controversial relationship with costar Ethan Slater while filming the first "Wicked" film in 2023, shortly after both separated from their then-spouses.

But this explanation into why the two could not be married gets even more complicated after Slater himself weighed in on Grande and Erivo's relationship. While doing press for the "Wicked: For Good" film, the Tin Man actor claimed of his girlfriend and Erivo, "They are kind of soul mates," adding, "Their friendship is really real and really deep and really informed by the work that they did together." (via Today Show) The claim is supported by some fans who assert that the two women are platonic soulmates; however, the remark did come as a little shocking from the romantic partner of one of the alleged soul mates.