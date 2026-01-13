Nicola Peltz Seemingly Can't Stop Giving In-Laws David & Victoria The Middle Finger

Instead of spreading joy around the holiday season, Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, apparently chose to throw shade. On December 30, 2025, the model and actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself smiling alongside her famous husband as they looked at a phone together. That seemingly innocent photo seems far shadier when we consider that the rumored Beckham family feud had reached a fever pitch only days prior. On December 21, Cruz Beckham, the youngest of Victoria and David Beckham's four kids, shared an Instagram Story to refute a Daily Mail report claiming that his parents had both unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram amid worsening familial tensions. "NOT TRUE," Cruz wrote, per People. "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son..Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked...as did I."

So, there's a chance that Nicola's post was meant to show that they were laughing off the online drama Brooklyn had stirred up by reportedly blocking his family. However, the billionaire's daughter may have got more than she bargained for by seemingly shading her famous in-laws. Nicola's Instagram comments were quickly flooded with Victoria and David fans, who questioned why she had chosen to keep the famous last name if she supposedly had such a problem with them.

Many of her posts were also flooded with GIFs of the famed footballer and the former Spice Girl. Meanwhile, David appeared to fight shade with shade. As 2025 drew to a close, he shared his own Instagram post chronicling some cherished moments he had spent with his family. Not a single photo of Brooklyn or Nicola was included, while the caption, "[Victoria] I love you & our kids," would have likely stung his firstborn even more.