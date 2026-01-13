Nicola Peltz Seemingly Can't Stop Giving In-Laws David & Victoria The Middle Finger
Instead of spreading joy around the holiday season, Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, apparently chose to throw shade. On December 30, 2025, the model and actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself smiling alongside her famous husband as they looked at a phone together. That seemingly innocent photo seems far shadier when we consider that the rumored Beckham family feud had reached a fever pitch only days prior. On December 21, Cruz Beckham, the youngest of Victoria and David Beckham's four kids, shared an Instagram Story to refute a Daily Mail report claiming that his parents had both unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram amid worsening familial tensions. "NOT TRUE," Cruz wrote, per People. "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son..Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked...as did I."
So, there's a chance that Nicola's post was meant to show that they were laughing off the online drama Brooklyn had stirred up by reportedly blocking his family. However, the billionaire's daughter may have got more than she bargained for by seemingly shading her famous in-laws. Nicola's Instagram comments were quickly flooded with Victoria and David fans, who questioned why she had chosen to keep the famous last name if she supposedly had such a problem with them.
Many of her posts were also flooded with GIFs of the famed footballer and the former Spice Girl. Meanwhile, David appeared to fight shade with shade. As 2025 drew to a close, he shared his own Instagram post chronicling some cherished moments he had spent with his family. Not a single photo of Brooklyn or Nicola was included, while the caption, "[Victoria] I love you & our kids," would have likely stung his firstborn even more.
Why is the Beckham family feuding?
Tensions between Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Victoria Beckham have reportedly been simmering for a while. In August 2022, a Page Six insider claimed that their relationship had begun to sour in the months leading up to the "Bates Motel" star's wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, in April 2022. According to them, Victoria wasn't a huge fan of Nicola from the get-go. And the fashion icon's issues with her future daughter-in-law were only exacerbated when Nicola made the controversial decision to keep Victoria as far away from the wedding planning process as possible. According to one insider, the billionaire's daughter may have even been fostering some envy for Posh Spice.
Meanwhile, in May 2025, a People source claimed that Nicola had burst into tears at her own wedding after Victoria and David Beckham's famous friend, singer Marc Anthony, made a strange statement before performing: "The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up... Victoria Beckham!" Nicola reportedly couldn't shake the feeling that her mother-in-law had planned the humiliating moment and ultimately "felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn't understand why."
Victoria and Nicola previously insisted that the viral feud rumors were not true, but they were difficult to ignore amid the rift between the Beckhams. Brooklyn's relationship with his famous parents appeared to be on the rocks throughout 2025 as he wasn't spotted at any major family celebrations, including David's 50th birthday party. The feud rumors were further stoked in August 2025, when Us Weekly reported that neither Victoria nor her footballer husband were present at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony.