Side-By-Side Pics Of Tiffany Trump's Teeth Transformation Hint Her Chompers Aren't Real

Rumor has it that Tiffany Trump has Facetune on speed dial, but it's not just her facial features that might not be the real deal. A closer look at President Donald Trump's youngest daughter's teeth hints that her perfect chompers might be the result of some careful dental work. A 2011 snap of Tiffany (below left) shows her with perfectly good-looking teeth, but they are not a blinding white, and her front teeth seem to jut out just a little bit more than they do in the present day. Fast-forward to photographs taken of the platinum blonde at the 2020 Republican National Convention, and her teeth look completely different. Not only are those front teeth perfectly nestled next to their peers, but we needed sunglasses to see past the blinding white whenever she smiled.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Raja Mohan told our sister site, Glam, that Tiffany's perfect chompers aren't the result of good genes. "Veneers or professional whitening likely contributed to her brighter, more balanced smile," he proclaimed. It's also worth remembering that Tiffany wore braces as a child, which could, in part, be responsible for her flawless smile. Fans have discussed the youngest Trump daughter's pearly whites at length, with one Quora user noting that they recalled Tiffany's gums being more visible in the past, adding that additionally, "Her eye teeth were pointed and now they aren't."