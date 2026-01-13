Side-By-Side Pics Of Tiffany Trump's Teeth Transformation Hint Her Chompers Aren't Real
Rumor has it that Tiffany Trump has Facetune on speed dial, but it's not just her facial features that might not be the real deal. A closer look at President Donald Trump's youngest daughter's teeth hints that her perfect chompers might be the result of some careful dental work. A 2011 snap of Tiffany (below left) shows her with perfectly good-looking teeth, but they are not a blinding white, and her front teeth seem to jut out just a little bit more than they do in the present day. Fast-forward to photographs taken of the platinum blonde at the 2020 Republican National Convention, and her teeth look completely different. Not only are those front teeth perfectly nestled next to their peers, but we needed sunglasses to see past the blinding white whenever she smiled.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Raja Mohan told our sister site, Glam, that Tiffany's perfect chompers aren't the result of good genes. "Veneers or professional whitening likely contributed to her brighter, more balanced smile," he proclaimed. It's also worth remembering that Tiffany wore braces as a child, which could, in part, be responsible for her flawless smile. Fans have discussed the youngest Trump daughter's pearly whites at length, with one Quora user noting that they recalled Tiffany's gums being more visible in the past, adding that additionally, "Her eye teeth were pointed and now they aren't."
Tiffany's altered appearance has also sparked plastic surgery rumors
Tiffany Trump has undergone a complete style transformation since her father's divisive foray into politics, and jarring side-by-side pictures of Tiffany Trump remind us just how drastically she's changed in a relatively short amount of time. In March 2025, the youngest Trump daughter was pregnant with her first child, and she shared some sweet snaps on Instagram from a holiday with her husband, Michael Boulos. But commenters were less focused on the exotic vacation and more on Tiffany's brand-new face. "Doesn't look like her," one noted. "Way too much lip filler and filter," another opined. Others argued that Tiffany was simply sporting that famous pregnancy glow. The law school grad's lips did look unusually plump, which is saying something, because she had filler-like lips to begin with.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Solomos told the Daily Mail in November 2024 that he reckons she has had some work done, surmising, "Tiffany has always had quite full cheeks so it's tricky to say if she's used any form of filler, but I do suspect she's had some Botox around the forehead, eyes and around the nose area." As for her lips, Solomos thinks Tiffany might have undergone a procedure known as a "lip flip," which utilizes Botox in the upper lip muscles to even out your pout. "This relaxes said muscles causing the lip to flip and appear fuller," he explained. Of course, since the plastic surgeon hadn't treated Tiffany himself, there's no way to be sure what work she's had done, if any, but rumors continue to swirl.