Jarring Side By Side Pics Of Tiffany Trump Remind Us How Drastically She's Changed

Tiffany Trump, who was known by the public for her former party girl lifestyle and youthful spirit, has really turned heads with a complete transformation into a total socialite. Where in previous years, Tiffany was known for her yellow-blonde hair and heavy eye makeup, Trump's youngest daughter now rocks a refreshed and polished appearance. She's swapped out her trending clothing for more classic closet staples, a true tone-down of her loud presence on social media over the past few years. In place of the garish look of her early 20s are simple aesthetics, soft makeup, and rumors of cosmetic surgeries.

When looking at side-by-side photos of Tiffany, it's no surprise where these speculations are coming from. In the many photos Tiffany has shared on her Instagram page, her style just scratches the surface of the change that Tiffany has undergone. Tiffany's lips are noticeably puffier than they have been in previous years. This speculation of cosmetic intervention reflects a trend that we've seen across the women in the Trump family. In the case of Tiffany's physical changes, the change is shocking.