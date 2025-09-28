Jarring Side By Side Pics Of Tiffany Trump Remind Us How Drastically She's Changed
Tiffany Trump, who was known by the public for her former party girl lifestyle and youthful spirit, has really turned heads with a complete transformation into a total socialite. Where in previous years, Tiffany was known for her yellow-blonde hair and heavy eye makeup, Trump's youngest daughter now rocks a refreshed and polished appearance. She's swapped out her trending clothing for more classic closet staples, a true tone-down of her loud presence on social media over the past few years. In place of the garish look of her early 20s are simple aesthetics, soft makeup, and rumors of cosmetic surgeries.
When looking at side-by-side photos of Tiffany, it's no surprise where these speculations are coming from. In the many photos Tiffany has shared on her Instagram page, her style just scratches the surface of the change that Tiffany has undergone. Tiffany's lips are noticeably puffier than they have been in previous years. This speculation of cosmetic intervention reflects a trend that we've seen across the women in the Trump family. In the case of Tiffany's physical changes, the change is shocking.
Outside help with Tiffany's transformation
To prepare for the 2017 inauguration, family friend and creative stylist Phillip Bloch was brought on to assist in both Marla Maples' and Tiffany's outfit choices for the event. Prior to this, Tiffany had been without a professional stylist and a makeup team for all previous public outings. Though Bloch stepped away after the event, the styles introduced have seemingly stuck with Tiffany. Out are the loud, flashy clothes of her college years and in are the professional and sophisticated looks of her mid-20s/early-30s.
However, as Tiffany Trump's transformation has continued, Tiffany's her look has changed more dramatically. In a recent post from a vacation with her husband, Tiffany's lips look as though they are ready to pop with lip filler. Speculation quickly grew in relation to her puffy lips, but no confirmation came. Despite the look of her full, rounded pout, Tiffany has not admitted to any cosmetic enhancements. However, when The List spoke to cosmetic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf (who has not seen Tiffany Trump as a patient), he told us that it looks like she has likely used some kind of fillers.