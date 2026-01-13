Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Put Her Own Filter Fail On Blast With One Glaring Detail

In an Instagram Reel from two years before Jennifer Lopez's Christmas selfie, she proudly exclaimed, in reference to how she looked at then-aged 54, "No Filter. ALL. ME." The "All I Have" singer's anti-filter sentiment from that video wasn't so much an oath that she'd never use filters, but a statement that she wasn't using them in that particular post. However, when considering a past proclamation like this, her X post with the warped phone is eyebrow-raising.

Obviously, many people, A-listers or otherwise, use filters on their photos in the 21st century to appear more glamorous. Celebrities, as a whole, are often held to a higher standard of beauty than the average citizen and may feel more pressure to alter their pictures. For Lopez, she's a celebrity who was voted the Sexiest Woman in the World in 2000 and 2001 by FHM (a first for the magazine, according to ABC News) and is still ranked highly by netizens, particularly in terms of her looks. All things considered, it could be surprising for fans to realize that a woman known for her flawless beauty uses filters sometimes too.

It would be difficult for Lopez to prove that she wasn't using a filter in her holiday selfie, but if the speculation is true, all the "Jenny From the Block" singer can do at this point is to own it. Perhaps this X user expressed the right sentiment in another comment under Lopez's original post: "No hate but your iPhone is crooked which means you used some filter that you don't really need. Aging is cool when you don't care who thinks aging is uncool. Merry Christmas."