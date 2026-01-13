Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Put Her Own Filter Fail On Blast With One Glaring Detail
Jennifer Lopez's most controversial moments have been well-documented by now, and based on a holiday-themed social media error from her, the list of controversy keeps piling up. On December 25, 2025, Jennifer Lopez published an X post wishing her followers "Merry Christmas one and all!" equipped with a holly jolly selfie. To the untrained eye, JLo is serving face, and there's nothing more to be said about it. Unfortunately, it seems like everyone with an internet connection has trained eyes nowadays, so her followers were quick to catch the photo's blunder. The blunder in question is that JLo's phone looks oddly wavy in the image, similar to the shape of a funhouse mirror. A distortion like this normally suggests that a filter has been used.
JLo's followers were merciless in pointing out her purported use of a filter. One X user was quick to comment, "I can't unsee that curved iPhone," while another X user said, "Filters gone rogue." This is most certainly a humbling moment for JLo, but also a perplexing one, given her previous anti-filter sentiments in some social media posts. One such post was an example of a stunning makeup-free moment from Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez once prided herself on not using a filter
In an Instagram Reel from two years before Jennifer Lopez's Christmas selfie, she proudly exclaimed, in reference to how she looked at then-aged 54, "No Filter. ALL. ME." The "All I Have" singer's anti-filter sentiment from that video wasn't so much an oath that she'd never use filters, but a statement that she wasn't using them in that particular post. However, when considering a past proclamation like this, her X post with the warped phone is eyebrow-raising.
Obviously, many people, A-listers or otherwise, use filters on their photos in the 21st century to appear more glamorous. Celebrities, as a whole, are often held to a higher standard of beauty than the average citizen and may feel more pressure to alter their pictures. For Lopez, she's a celebrity who was voted the Sexiest Woman in the World in 2000 and 2001 by FHM (a first for the magazine, according to ABC News) and is still ranked highly by netizens, particularly in terms of her looks. All things considered, it could be surprising for fans to realize that a woman known for her flawless beauty uses filters sometimes too.
It would be difficult for Lopez to prove that she wasn't using a filter in her holiday selfie, but if the speculation is true, all the "Jenny From the Block" singer can do at this point is to own it. Perhaps this X user expressed the right sentiment in another comment under Lopez's original post: "No hate but your iPhone is crooked which means you used some filter that you don't really need. Aging is cool when you don't care who thinks aging is uncool. Merry Christmas."