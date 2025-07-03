Jennifer Lopez Has Been Unrecognized (& Humbled) By A Bystander More Than Once

Jennifer Lopez loves to talk about her humble beginnings and childhood in New York to the point that it has become a meme, and sure, she had a surprising job as a secretary before making it in Hollywood, but it's clear she's not going to be a relatable icon anytime soon. She has been famous for more than half of her life and has lived a really lavish life since getting her big break in "Selena." Lopez revealed in a 2024 interview with People that she first realized she was "not anonymous anymore" after people started recognizing her on the street following the release of the 1997 movie. From there, her fame continued to skyrocket, with the singer-actress eventually becoming a pop culture icon.

Her now-ex-husband Ben Affleck was among those who witnessed her level of fame up close. Despite being an A-list star himself, the actor-director admitted to being shocked over the chaos and craziness that ensue the moment Lopez is recognized in public. For example, he recalled them and their children being swarmed by fans in Times Square during a family outing after one woman spotted his then-wife and screamed her name. "We went somewhere with [Jennifer] — I can't remember because she's so famous, and she creates this — people love her. And she really represents something important to people," Affleck shared on "Hart to Heart" (via People). "[To me,] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like 'AHHHH! J-LO!' It's amazing, you know what I mean?"

However, J.Lo is not Michael Jackson, so there are still some people who don't know who she is and won't be able to recognize her. Moments in which she's gone unrecognized might be the most relatable she can get, and unfortunately, it has happened more than once.