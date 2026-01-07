Kristi Noem Looks More Tuned Up Than Ever In Jarring Fox News Appearance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made an appearance on Fox News on January 6, 2026, to take a dig at California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has laughed off President Donald Trump's plans to launch a fraud investigation of his state. But it was a little hard to concentrate on what Noem was saying since her new face was practically screaming for attention.

Noem is clearly one of Trump's sycophants who have been religiously sticking to the Mar-a-Lago face trend, and it showed on this Fox interview. The DHS secretary was barely visible behind her ginormous eyebrows and puffy lips, and, to be frank, looked rather terrifying. Noem's transformation has been turning heads, and it seems she's keeping up with her filler appointments to ensure heads keep turning (even if it's in shock).

Noem: We are going to come to you, Governor Newsom, and we are going to arrest every single individual that has ties to this kind of stealing of taxpayer dollars pic.twitter.com/zWRdAVKwLT — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

Netizens took to X to discuss Noem's new look, with one penning, "Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP, Kristi." Someone responded to the comment, "No! That's the face she deserves." Another cracked a joke about Noem's admission in her book, "No Going Back," that she shot her young hunting dog, Cricket, after the puppy hunted some chickens, writing, "She looks like she is haunted by something... like a dead hound or something... i don't know..."