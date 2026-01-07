Kristi Noem Looks More Tuned Up Than Ever In Jarring Fox News Appearance
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made an appearance on Fox News on January 6, 2026, to take a dig at California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has laughed off President Donald Trump's plans to launch a fraud investigation of his state. But it was a little hard to concentrate on what Noem was saying since her new face was practically screaming for attention.
Noem is clearly one of Trump's sycophants who have been religiously sticking to the Mar-a-Lago face trend, and it showed on this Fox interview. The DHS secretary was barely visible behind her ginormous eyebrows and puffy lips, and, to be frank, looked rather terrifying. Noem's transformation has been turning heads, and it seems she's keeping up with her filler appointments to ensure heads keep turning (even if it's in shock).
Noem: We are going to come to you, Governor Newsom, and we are going to arrest every single individual that has ties to this kind of stealing of taxpayer dollars pic.twitter.com/zWRdAVKwLT
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026
Netizens took to X to discuss Noem's new look, with one penning, "Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP, Kristi." Someone responded to the comment, "No! That's the face she deserves." Another cracked a joke about Noem's admission in her book, "No Going Back," that she shot her young hunting dog, Cricket, after the puppy hunted some chickens, writing, "She looks like she is haunted by something... like a dead hound or something... i don't know..."
Kristi Noem has faced plenty of criticism for altering her appearance
It's a free country, and Kristi Noem has the right to do to her face whatever she pleases, but that hasn't stopped detractors from poking fun at her seemingly artificial appearance. Noem's face became a laughing stock after "South Park's" brutal joke about her Botox in an August 2025 episode. The creators depicted Noem with oversized lips, cheeks, and eyes, and showed her shooting dogs before the filler melted right off.
Noem hinted the episode got under her skin when she made an appearance on the "Glenn Beck Program" podcast shortly after it aired. Not only did she inadvertently admit that she'd seen the episode (or at least the clip featuring her), she also took a jab at the creators for criticizing her appearance. "It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look," Noem told Beck, per Inside Edition. "If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that. But clearly they can't — they just pick something petty like that."
Noem has never admitted to getting any work done, but plastic surgeons have speculated that she's had some minimally invasive procedures like fillers and Botox to achieve her current look. We're not experts, but the new face Noem debuted on Fox News certainly seemed to confirm those suspicions.