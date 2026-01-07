Usha Vance Gets Bare Minimum From JD On Milestone Birthday & It's Tragically On Brand

Back in August, Usha Vance's social media silence on JD Vance's birthday further fueled rampant divorce rumors surrounding the second couple. So, it was definitely in the VP's best interest to share a little public birthday love for his wife — especially after giving her the cold shoulder on Mother's Day. Well, JD did, in fact, give Usha a birthday shoutout, but it definitely isn't giving happily-ever-after vibes. The fact that he didn't post the message until nearly 6 p.m. isn't helping his case, either.

Happy Birthday to my darling Usha, who turns 40 today! pic.twitter.com/cXo9c4bUyu — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 6, 2026

"Happy Birthday to my darling Usha, who turns 40 today!" JD wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a professional photo of him and Usha stepping off Air Force Two. JD has clearly been attempting to defuse divorce rumors lately, from laughing off the speculation and telling NBC his marriage is stronger than ever to dismissing notions that Usha has chosen not to wear her wedding ring in public.

Considering how active the vice president is on social media, it would have been seriously bad optics if he didn't acknowledge Usha's milestone birthday (she turned 40 on January 6, 2026). Yet, what JD chose to post came across as impersonal and felt like the absolute bare minimum for a birthday shoutout. Once again, it seems like JD's shot at making his marriage to Usha appear healthy has backfired.