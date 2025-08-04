Usha Vance's Social Media Silence On JD's Birthday Speaks Volumes Amid Rampant Divorce Rumors
We hope Vice President JD Vance had a wonderful birthday on August 2. We hope that he spent the day with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children at some fun destination. But over the last few months, there have been signs that JD and Usha's marriage might not last, and sadly another clue revealed itself — or rather, didn't reveal itself — on his big day. Modern etiquette practically demands that we all honor special occasions with a shout-out on social media, and wishing your partner a happy birthday inarguably falls under that category. And yet, Usha's feeds showed nothing new on Saturday; her last Instagram post, about visiting the Ohio State Fair, went up earlier in the week, while Usha's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, hasn't been touched since June.
A number of other notable well-wishers made SLOTUS's silence feel even more like a snub. Kimberly Guilfoyle, continuing to cling to the remnants of her romance with Donald Trump Jr., slapped up JD's official portrait with a big "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" overlay. The official White House Instagram account shared a pic of the VP with President Donald Trump (the boss was in the foreground, naturally). Other greetings came courtesy of Fox News and Kristi Noem, who posted "Thank you for all your service and sacrifice for our country!" on X. It's entirely possible that the second lady was simply too busy celebrating with her family to log into her IG account. Maybe she even took a ton of pictures to post at a later time. Even so, both of the Vances' accounts show a pattern that feels concerning.
Is the birthday snub payback or just the Vance tradition?
Some couples feel the need to declare their love online every moment of every day. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson, for instance, lay their social media romance on so thick, you could spread it with a knife. Others prefer to keep their relationships more private. JD and Usha Vance's messages are mixed to say the least. Divorce rumors went into overdrive when JD gave Usha the cold shoulder on Mother's Day. He posted a greeting on X "to all the moms out there," but left out any specific mention of his wife. On Father's Day, just weeks later, the second lady did just the opposite; she shared a carousel of pics of JD with their kids on Instagram, gushing, "We love you today and every day!" Peculiar, then, that Usha opted not to send a greeting to JD on his birthday. Could it have been a little wrist-slapping for the apparent Mother's Day snub? Or is this just the norm for the second couple?
Hear us out; a deeper dive into both of their social media accounts shows that neither party has ever publicly recognized the other's birthday at all (Usha's is actually January 6, funnily enough, a date rather hard to forget). The bestselling "Hillbilly Elegy" author may be overly vocal in his support of President Trump to ensure that he remains in his good graces, but when it comes to JD's own achievements, he could be more of an "aw, don't make a big fuss over me" type. Moreover, if the Vances have a mutual agreement about birthday greetings on social media, that indicates their marriage may not be as frayed as it appears. But if JD is secretly upset, there could be stormy weather ahead.