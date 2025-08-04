Usha Vance's Social Media Silence On JD's Birthday Speaks Volumes Amid Rampant Divorce Rumors

We hope Vice President JD Vance had a wonderful birthday on August 2. We hope that he spent the day with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children at some fun destination. But over the last few months, there have been signs that JD and Usha's marriage might not last, and sadly another clue revealed itself — or rather, didn't reveal itself — on his big day. Modern etiquette practically demands that we all honor special occasions with a shout-out on social media, and wishing your partner a happy birthday inarguably falls under that category. And yet, Usha's feeds showed nothing new on Saturday; her last Instagram post, about visiting the Ohio State Fair, went up earlier in the week, while Usha's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, hasn't been touched since June.

A number of other notable well-wishers made SLOTUS's silence feel even more like a snub. Kimberly Guilfoyle, continuing to cling to the remnants of her romance with Donald Trump Jr., slapped up JD's official portrait with a big "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" overlay. The official White House Instagram account shared a pic of the VP with President Donald Trump (the boss was in the foreground, naturally). Other greetings came courtesy of Fox News and Kristi Noem, who posted "Thank you for all your service and sacrifice for our country!" on X. It's entirely possible that the second lady was simply too busy celebrating with her family to log into her IG account. Maybe she even took a ton of pictures to post at a later time. Even so, both of the Vances' accounts show a pattern that feels concerning.