Landman Star Ali Larter's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side-By-Side Photos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whenever you see a picture of Ali Larter on social media or while watching an episode of "Landman" on Paramount+, you might find yourself thinking how little she's actually changed since her "Final Destination" days. In fact, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Larter had stuck a straw in the same fountain of youth that Paul Rudd seemingly discovered years ago. However, when you put contemporary photos of the actor side-by-side with certain images of her from the late '90s, it's pretty easy to see Larter's transformation over the years, mainly with her face. While Larter has mainly retained her youthful disposition, gone is the blushing babyface, slightly oily skin, and somewhat larger teeth of the actor's teen years.

Steve Granitz & Monica Schipper/Getty

The "Legally Blonde" star hasn't been open about what cosmetic procedures she might have gotten to stave off the wrinkles of age. So far, the actor has only spoken out about her skin care routine, sharing the full scope of her favorite products with New Beauty in November 2024. "Weleda cream is the most amazing affordable luxury," she said, adding, "I love the Augustinus Bader eye cream. That one is really helpful. I do use a little bit of retinol. Then, I love the SkinCeuticals CE serum in the morning. That is a product that has really helped my skin. I like to sleep in the SIO eye pads if I'm working."

Larter was likely referring to SIO Eye & Smile Patches, which are sometimes unavailable; SIO Beauty FaceLift Patches, which are available on Amazon, should do a similar job. During the same interview, Larter also revealed that she loves under-eye concealers, bronzers, sleep masks, mascaras, and lip liners, and that skin tint is a must-use to keep the glow on her skin. So it seems like a combination of age and myriad beauty products is responsible for Larter's transformation, if one ignores any rumored cosmetic surgery.