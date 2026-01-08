Devastating Moments From Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral
Environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg has been laid to rest. President John F. Kennedy's granddaughter died at age 35 on December 30, 2025, after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024. The world mourned while the Kennedy family reacted to Tatiana's death, another tragedy for a family that has endured far more than most. Her funeral brought the extended Kennedy family together and inspired no shortage of heartbreaking moments.
Tatiana's private funeral took place on January 5, 2026, at St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City. This church had special meaning for the famous family, having been the same one used for former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Tatiana's grandmother, when her memorial service was held in 1994. Like that sad occasion, there was an outpouring of love in the wake of Tatiana's passing, which was reflected in the mourners who attended her funeral.
Famous family members, including her mother Caroline Kennedy, brother Jack Schlossberg, and cousin Maria Shriver, were present at the service. Other familiar faces were present to pay their respects, as well, including David Letterman, Carolina Herrera, Nancy Pelosi, John Kerry, Michael Bloomberg, and Joe Biden. The tragic occasion was surely painful for all in attendance, and photographs taken outside the church show just how devastating this day really was.
Maria Shriver looked heartbroken outside the church
Many of us are used to former First Lady of California Maria Shriver's glowing smile and confidence, but the day of Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral found the writer looking overcome with emotion. It was easy to see the sadness in her face, even with her dark sunglasses camouflaging her eyes.
It was heartbreaking but not surprising to see Shriver in mourning, as she has been outspoken about the pain of losing her cousin. On December 30, she took to platforms like Instagram and X with a beautiful message. "I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like hell to try to save it. I cannot make sense of this," she wrote.
Tatiana Schlossberg's husband and child were mourning together
Tatiana Schlossberg had two children with her husband, George Moran, whom she met at Yale and married in 2017. Moran delivered the eulogy, which was surely an emotional moment, yet he also had to be a rock for his infant children, Edwin and Josephine. He was pictured carrying his son down the church steps, with the two donning matching navy blue suits for the tragic occasion.
Schlossberg opined lovingly about Moran in an essay that was published in The New Yorker a month ahead of her death, writing, "George did everything for me that he possibly could." The brave face that he put on for his children was further evidence of George's strength.
Caroline Kennedy held her granddaughter close
One particularly poignant picture from Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral depicted her mother, Caroline Kennedy, holding her young granddaughter, Josephine. If anyone knows what it is like to lose a parent at a young age, it's Caroline, who was just five years old when her father, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. Seeing Caroline with her young granddaughter, it's clear that she was prepared to help raise the children in her daughter's absence. So, while the funeral was an immensely tragic moment for all in attendance, the familial love was evident.