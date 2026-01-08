Devastating Moments From Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral

Environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg has been laid to rest. President John F. Kennedy's granddaughter died at age 35 on December 30, 2025, after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024. The world mourned while the Kennedy family reacted to Tatiana's death, another tragedy for a family that has endured far more than most. Her funeral brought the extended Kennedy family together and inspired no shortage of heartbreaking moments.

Tatiana's private funeral took place on January 5, 2026, at St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City. This church had special meaning for the famous family, having been the same one used for former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Tatiana's grandmother, when her memorial service was held in 1994. Like that sad occasion, there was an outpouring of love in the wake of Tatiana's passing, which was reflected in the mourners who attended her funeral.

Famous family members, including her mother Caroline Kennedy, brother Jack Schlossberg, and cousin Maria Shriver, were present at the service. Other familiar faces were present to pay their respects, as well, including David Letterman, Carolina Herrera, Nancy Pelosi, John Kerry, Michael Bloomberg, and Joe Biden. The tragic occasion was surely painful for all in attendance, and photographs taken outside the church show just how devastating this day really was.