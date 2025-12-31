How Tatiana Schlossberg Met Her Husband George Moran
Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died on December 30, just over a month after publicly revealing that she'd been diagnosed with terminal cancer in an essay for The New Yorker. It was another deep loss for the Kennedy family, who have tragically suffered many high-profile and shocking deaths over the years. However, it seems that Schlossberg was surrounded and supported by those closest to her in her final days, including her husband, Dr. George Moran, and their two young children.
Schlossberg and Moran first met while attending Yale when they were both undergraduates. The exact details surrounding their courtship are largely unknown, but their romance blossomed in the late 2000s, before Schlossberg graduated in 2012 with a BA in history. Moran, who rowed crew during his time at Yale, was also a history major before studying medicine. Five years after Schlossberg graduated, the pair tied the knot in September 2017.
Congrats to President Kennedy's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, and George Moran who were married last weekend.
Photos: Elizabeth Cecil pic.twitter.com/QAZlhq4Qq8
— JFK Library Foundation (@JFKLibraryFdn) September 12, 2017
Moran, who is now an assistant professor of urology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, as well as an attending urologist, shared two children with Schlossberg. They welcomed their son, Edwin, in 2022, and their daughter, Josephine, in 2024. As Schlossberg revealed in her emotional essay, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia just hours after the birth of her daughter, while still recovering from her delivery in the hospital.
George Moran was by his wife's side throughout her cancer treatments
Tatiana Schlossberg did not hold back when she penned an essay for The New Yorker about her terminal cancer in November 2025, and she praised her husband, Dr. George Moran, for his support and love. As Schlossberg explained, Moran helped in every way he could and dealt with the details of her care as she underwent treatments that would eventually be in vain.
"George did everything for me that he possibly could. He talked to all the doctors and insurance people that I didn't want to talk to; he slept on the floor of the hospital," Schlossberg recounted in her powerful op-ed. "He would go home to put our kids to bed and come back to bring me dinner. I know that not everyone can be married to a doctor, but, if you can, it's a very good idea." In fact, Schlossberg went on to call her husband "perfect" and admitted to feeling "cheated" that she wouldn't get to enjoy more of life with the amazing man that she married.
Even after chemotherapy and stem cell transplants, her leukemia had a rare mutation and treatments were ultimately unsuccessful. In her essay, Schlossberg – the granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy – said that doctors had recently told her that they'd be able to give her a year, at most. Sadly, it was just over a month after the essay was published that she died. Her famous family mourned her passing in a statement, sharing, "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts."