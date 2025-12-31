How Tatiana Schlossberg Met Her Husband George Moran

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died on December 30, just over a month after publicly revealing that she'd been diagnosed with terminal cancer in an essay for The New Yorker. It was another deep loss for the Kennedy family, who have tragically suffered many high-profile and shocking deaths over the years. However, it seems that Schlossberg was surrounded and supported by those closest to her in her final days, including her husband, Dr. George Moran, and their two young children.

Schlossberg and Moran first met while attending Yale when they were both undergraduates. The exact details surrounding their courtship are largely unknown, but their romance blossomed in the late 2000s, before Schlossberg graduated in 2012 with a BA in history. Moran, who rowed crew during his time at Yale, was also a history major before studying medicine. Five years after Schlossberg graduated, the pair tied the knot in September 2017.

Congrats to President Kennedy's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, and George Moran who were married last weekend.

Photos: Elizabeth Cecil pic.twitter.com/QAZlhq4Qq8 — JFK Library Foundation (@JFKLibraryFdn) September 12, 2017

Moran, who is now an assistant professor of urology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, as well as an attending urologist, shared two children with Schlossberg. They welcomed their son, Edwin, in 2022, and their daughter, Josephine, in 2024. As Schlossberg revealed in her emotional essay, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia just hours after the birth of her daughter, while still recovering from her delivery in the hospital.