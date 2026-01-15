Plastic Surgery Procedures Erika Kirk Seemingly Had Done, According To Experts

It's no secret that living life in the public eye will leave any celebrity vulnerable to comments about their appearance. Whether its child actors growing up in front of the world, or even sudden transformations, nobody is safe from the watchful eye of cosmetic sleuths. Although her husband's untimely death has made Erika Kirk the new face of Turning Point USA, images of the widow from her pageantry days have left the masses to speculate as to how new her face really is. While it's natural that someone's features will inevitably change and age over time, people are curious about the former beauty queen's transformation. There's no question that good maintenance and self-care could keep you looking youthful, though cosmetic surgery and fillers are all too common to be kept off the table.

Michael Stewart & Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In an interview with Glam, plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger clarifies how while " ... the shifts [in her appearance] are mostly in areas that usually reflect careful maintenance rather than dramatic surgery," Botox and fillers are a prominent possibility. Specifically, rounder cheeks and the shape and size of her lips seem to indicate fillers, a generally less invasive and more casual procedure compared to surgical options. Her strong and sharp chin and jawline could have come from skin tightening procedures or fillers, according to Dr. Weniger's estimates, though those are seen in older photos too — it seems Kirk has opted out of a full Mar-a-Lago face in favor of subtle refinements.