Karoline Leavitt's Botched Nose Contour In Throwback Video Proves She Needs A Lesson In Blending

Unfortunately for Karoline Leavitt, she's got a long list of worst makeup looks. Back in June 2024, when Leavitt was working for Donald Trump's campaign, she appeared on "The Benny Show" sporting an excess of contour that created an optical illusion, altering the shape of her nose and chin. The List contacted Luna Viola, a Los Angeles-based fashion/red carpet hair and makeup artist, to get her suggestions for how Leavitt could improve her technique. "Karoline loves the bronze look and carefully sculpts her cheekbones, nose, and forehead with bronzer, which is great, but it's just not blended enough," Viola explained. "This can make her face look harsh and change her face shape in an unnatural way."

Karoline Leavitt responds on the Benny show to CNN just after their host cut her off mid-interview ... "it is shocking that they not only cut off my microphone but then dumped me from the entire program ... " pic.twitter.com/xsNaBJL4t3 — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) June 24, 2024

Leavitt demonstrated her makeup technique in a November 2023 Instagram video, when she liberally applied a thick, dark line of contour to her cheekbones, hairline, and jawline. Like Viola, others have noted that a lack of blending is a recurrent issue with the "Republican makeup" trend. While Leavitt does use a blender in her makeup demo, whoever did her makeup for this June 2024 TV appearance needed to work more to make the contour less noticeable.

In one instance, one of Leavitt's makeup artists blamed lighting for making a spot near her mouth look unblended. Suzanne Lambert, who famously panned "Republican makeup," was incredulous over this excuse. On "The Benny Show," Viola believes that lighting isn't responsible for Leavitt's odd-looking features. "I think Karoline's contouring technique and marked eyebrows are the issue," she contends.