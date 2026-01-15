Why Rama Duwaji Doesn't See Herself As Zohran Mamdani's Wife

Over time, we have come to know Rama Duwaji as Zohran Mamdani's enigmatic wife, the first lady of New York City, and even arguably the coolest political spouse ever. However, she notably has a hard time associating with most of those labels. Speaking to The Cut, in December 2025, the successful artist freely admitted, "I never necessarily dreamed or had a very idealistic scenario of what marriage would be. Even the word wife feels very intense." Duwaji continued, "I just feel like a forever girlfriend." Mamdani's super stylish partner felt equally strange being labeled the first lady of New York City, reasoning that the title was far too official for someone like her. With time, though, Duwaji realized that there were no hard and fast rules for being a political spouse, and she could choose what she wanted to do.

It seems that the artist ultimately decided to support her husband's mayoral campaign from behind the scenes through her art and advice instead of constantly appearing by his side at events. Naturally, though, Duwaji couldn't help but publicly celebrate his win in the 2025 mayoral primary. She took to Instagram in June to post some adorable snaps of the happy couple together from a photobooth, captioning it simply: "Couldn't possibly be prouder." Elsewhere in her interview with The Cut, Duwaji acknowledged that she temporarily put her work on the backburner amidst the stresses of Mamdani's campaign, but she intended to return to it with full force. And, although it wasn't on her agenda, Duwaji still managed to give Melania Trump a fashion lesson with her understated yet beautiful inauguration outfit.