Zohran Mamdani's Wife Gives Melania Trump A Fashion Lesson With Inauguration Outfit
The list of ugly jackets Melania Trump has worn during Donald Trump's second term is painfully long, and it's sure to get even longer this year. Luckily, not every first lady has such an atrocious coat game. New York City officially has a new mayor, and while much of the big city is celebrating Zohran Mamdani's new title as NYC's youngest leader in over four decades, others are more focused on The Big Apple's new first lady: Mamdani's enigmatic wife, Rama Duwaji. It's already abundantly clear that Duwaji has an air of coolness, depth, and quietly confident grace that many of us have been missing in the first lady role. But, after Mamdani's inauguration, it's clear that she's also about to be one of 2026's major fashion icons.
Duwaji looked understated yet striking as she stood by her hubby's side at NYC's City Hall during Mamdani's inauguration on Thursday. For her chilly day ensemble, Duwaji chose a piece that Melania has favored during her husband's second term as president: a big coat. Duwaji's outerwear of choice was custom-made courtesy of Palestinian-Lebanese fashion designer Cynthia Merhej. The coat was deep brown with a high mock-neck and matching fur around the sleeves and in stripes near the hem. Black lace-up boots completed the look with a touch of edge and modernity. Paired with sleek, silver statement earrings, the ensemble encapsulated an aesthetic that Melania never gets right: chic and confident yet low-key, fashion-forward, and full of interest yet accessible.
Rama Duwaji's look was a meaningful inauguration day statement
It's no surprise that Rama Duwaji has a very different style than Melania Trump. Yet, seeing first lady inauguration day fashion that feels so youthful without being stuffy or showy brings one word to mind: refreshing. Where Melania has highlights and extensions, Duwaji opts for a chic, cropped cut. Where Melania seems to prioritize the male gaze, Duwaji appears to prioritize creativity and her own taste. This sensibility feels aligned with Gen-Z's preferred aesthetic and far from the world of Mar-a-Lago face and the Republican makeup trend.
However, there was some controversy surrounding Duwaji's inauguration look, as the New York Post was quick to point out that her boots cost $630. The outlet seemed to think this was outrageous given what was referred to as her husband's "socialist" status. But netizens were quick to come to Duwaji's defense. "She dressed up for the biggest moment in her husband's life, oh the horror," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter), adding, "I must have missed the $50,000 watch or $30,000 bracelets I see on MAGA women like Kristi Noem." Another commented, "They are just mad because she has natural beauty and doesn't have to have lip filler and cheek implants."
To many, Duwaji's inauguration day outfit likely looked like nothing more than some seasonally appropriate outerwear in a color meant to blend in with a crowd. Yet, after what was for many people a long, difficult year with Donald Trump at the helm, this first lady fashion statement feels like more. It's a sign of a different direction in vibes, politics, and fashion that is particularly welcome as we ring in 2026.