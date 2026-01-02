Zohran Mamdani's Wife Gives Melania Trump A Fashion Lesson With Inauguration Outfit

It's no surprise that Rama Duwaji has a very different style than Melania Trump. Yet, seeing first lady inauguration day fashion that feels so youthful without being stuffy or showy brings one word to mind: refreshing. Where Melania has highlights and extensions, Duwaji opts for a chic, cropped cut. Where Melania seems to prioritize the male gaze, Duwaji appears to prioritize creativity and her own taste. This sensibility feels aligned with Gen-Z's preferred aesthetic and far from the world of Mar-a-Lago face and the Republican makeup trend.

However, there was some controversy surrounding Duwaji's inauguration look, as the New York Post was quick to point out that her boots cost $630. The outlet seemed to think this was outrageous given what was referred to as her husband's "socialist" status. But netizens were quick to come to Duwaji's defense. "She dressed up for the biggest moment in her husband's life, oh the horror," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter), adding, "I must have missed the $50,000 watch or $30,000 bracelets I see on MAGA women like Kristi Noem." Another commented, "They are just mad because she has natural beauty and doesn't have to have lip filler and cheek implants."

To many, Duwaji's inauguration day outfit likely looked like nothing more than some seasonally appropriate outerwear in a color meant to blend in with a crowd. Yet, after what was for many people a long, difficult year with Donald Trump at the helm, this first lady fashion statement feels like more. It's a sign of a different direction in vibes, politics, and fashion that is particularly welcome as we ring in 2026.