Side-By-Side Photos Of Kamala Harris' Transformation Are Jaw-Dropping

Leaving the Oval Office in January 2025 resulted in former Vice President Kamala Harris receiving a different kind of attention. Writing about her campaign experience in her book "107 Days" upset some members of Biden's team and other Democrats, but the first female vice president touched readers by immersing them in the behind-the-scenes story. Harris' lavish lifestyle with husband and former entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff has people noticing she underwent a stunning transformation over the years, and her college throwback photos on social media prove it.

Harris included snapshots from her days at Howard University and an updated picture in her October 2025 Instagram carousel. Harris has the same beaming smile in photos from throughout her life, but she had a more casual sense of style during her collegiate days. Her gold necklace with a red pendant and gold hoops paired well with her stylish short hair. She also wore red lipstick and sported a cute tan turtleneck sweater with a black undershirt.

This post had a deluge of heart eyes and fire emoji comments on Instagram. One person even wrote, "MAMALAAAAA," followed by a bowing emoji to appreciate Harris' beauty. Others told the ex-vice president that they love her or commented heart emojis in different colors.