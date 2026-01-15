Side-By-Side Photos Of Kamala Harris' Transformation Are Jaw-Dropping
Leaving the Oval Office in January 2025 resulted in former Vice President Kamala Harris receiving a different kind of attention. Writing about her campaign experience in her book "107 Days" upset some members of Biden's team and other Democrats, but the first female vice president touched readers by immersing them in the behind-the-scenes story. Harris' lavish lifestyle with husband and former entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff has people noticing she underwent a stunning transformation over the years, and her college throwback photos on social media prove it.
Harris included snapshots from her days at Howard University and an updated picture in her October 2025 Instagram carousel. Harris has the same beaming smile in photos from throughout her life, but she had a more casual sense of style during her collegiate days. Her gold necklace with a red pendant and gold hoops paired well with her stylish short hair. She also wore red lipstick and sported a cute tan turtleneck sweater with a black undershirt.
This post had a deluge of heart eyes and fire emoji comments on Instagram. One person even wrote, "MAMALAAAAA," followed by a bowing emoji to appreciate Harris' beauty. Others told the ex-vice president that they love her or commented heart emojis in different colors.
Kamala Harris inspires and connects with people beyond politics
Kamala Harris' comment section wasn't just acknowledging her beauty. Some people mentioned their wish for her to be president. One user said, "We could have the first baddie in office," followed by two sad-looking emojis and two blue hearts. A few other users encouraged Harris to run in 2028 and pledged their support.
Harris supporters weren't the only ones in 2025 who anticipated a future second presidential campaign for her. Kayleigh McEnany predicted that Harris would announce another campaign, sometime after Gavin Newsom does, in a December 2025 X post from Fox News. Around that same time, the former vice president appeared on the "Rich Little Brokegirls" podcast to discuss her formative years, early career, and "107 Days" memoir with host Kimberly Bizu.
Bizu remarked that the former attorney general of California pursued her professional endeavors back to back. Harris credited her momentum to aspiring to protect people since she was a child. Despite lacking initial support for her district attorney campaign, Harris told Bizu that she went through with it to support women and children in abusive situations. "I ran against my boss ... because the work that was happening in the office under his leadership around children and women was awful," she said. Harris' fight against the status quo has been an ongoing theme in her career, and she advised finding a tight-knit group of supporters and friends to help you through any tough moments. Kamala's candor about her journey demonstrated that inspiring people after leaving the White House doesn't have to look like another run for office.