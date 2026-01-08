Does Barron Trump Still Have An Accent? Rumors Swirl About Real Reason He Avoids The Spotlight

The viral "I like my suitcase" moment was undoubtedly the most personality we've ever seen from Barron Trump. We all remember when the CNN clip of Barron as a child made the rounds online in 2024. In it, the reserved Barron we've come to know was full of energy, extra chatty, and very enthusiastic about luggage. He declared, "I like my suitcase!" in an accent that sounded nearly identical to that of his Slovenian immigrant mom. The viral video had everyone saying the same thing about Melania Trump: she must have been Barron's primary caregiver, since he inherited her accent. These days, we don't hear much from Barron at all. He's seldom in the spotlight, and when he is, he quietly towers over those around him. Most people likely assume that Barron sounds different today than he did when he was a child. But, does he?

Barron always seemed to be following in his more media-shy mother's footsteps, rather than those of his limelight-loving father. So, there was no need to wonder why we almost never see Barron in public or why we haven't heard his voice as an adult. Yet, rumors are swirling about the actual reason: it may be his accent. In his Substack, journalist Rob Shuter wrote that a friend of the Trumps told him, "[Barron is] thoughtful, deliberate, and wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention." It's easy to wonder if this desire has any connection to that decades-old suitcase video.