Does Barron Trump Still Have An Accent? Rumors Swirl About Real Reason He Avoids The Spotlight
The viral "I like my suitcase" moment was undoubtedly the most personality we've ever seen from Barron Trump. We all remember when the CNN clip of Barron as a child made the rounds online in 2024. In it, the reserved Barron we've come to know was full of energy, extra chatty, and very enthusiastic about luggage. He declared, "I like my suitcase!" in an accent that sounded nearly identical to that of his Slovenian immigrant mom. The viral video had everyone saying the same thing about Melania Trump: she must have been Barron's primary caregiver, since he inherited her accent. These days, we don't hear much from Barron at all. He's seldom in the spotlight, and when he is, he quietly towers over those around him. Most people likely assume that Barron sounds different today than he did when he was a child. But, does he?
Barron always seemed to be following in his more media-shy mother's footsteps, rather than those of his limelight-loving father. So, there was no need to wonder why we almost never see Barron in public or why we haven't heard his voice as an adult. Yet, rumors are swirling about the actual reason: it may be his accent. In his Substack, journalist Rob Shuter wrote that a friend of the Trumps told him, "[Barron is] thoughtful, deliberate, and wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention." It's easy to wonder if this desire has any connection to that decades-old suitcase video.
Barron Trump may be trying to change his accent
The suitcase video's viral moment likely further encouraged Barron Trump to remain as far out of the public eye, and the inevitable scrutiny that comes along with it, as possible. We can only imagine how much attention he'd get if the world found out that he still has this accent today. And it's starting to sound like this may be why he stays so quiet. "Barron is very focused on how he presents himself now," the source told Rob Shuter. Another source explained, "He stays away from the spotlight whenever possible. He's very aware of his privacy, and his mother makes sure it stays that way. Melania is fiercely protective of him."
The video that caught Barron's accent in his younger years on film was part of a 2010 Larry King interview. And King didn't shy away from asking about the accent at the time. Melania Trump said that the source of Barron's accent was simple, explaining, "He spends most of the time with me," per Fox News. "What do you think of that?" King asked Donald Trump. "I think it's great," he replied, adding, "Anything he does is OK with me." We have a feeling that these days, Donald likely doesn't have the laissez-faire attitude about Barron that he claimed to have years ago. And if Barron did have a Slovenian accent, it's easy to imagine Donald insisting that he keep it under wraps until he changes the way he speaks.