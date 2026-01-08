The Brutal Truth About RFK Jr.'s Absence From Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral

For the Kennedy family, there were plenty of devastating moments at Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral on January 5. It's safe to say, however, that they weren't devastated that one family member was absent. 35-year-old environmental journalist and daughter of Caroline Kennedy, Tatiana, died on December 30, and the crowd at her funeral included many familiar faces. Yet, her cousin, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was reportedly not on the invite list.

Tatiana's mother, husband, and two children were in attendance at her funeral, as was her cousin Maria Shriver and brother Jack Schlossberg, among many others. Despite how many mourners showed up, the funeral was a private one. Whether RFK Jr. wasn't invited to the funeral or simply didn't show hasn't been made explicitly clear. Yet, there is no question about why he wouldn't be welcome to pay his respects to Tatiana — or really to appear at any Kennedy family gathering. Just a month before she died of leukemia, Tatiana opened up about her diagnosis in an essay for The New Yorker. In it, she addressed the elephant in the room of the Kennedy family: RFK Jr. "Throughout my treatment, he had been on the national stage: previously a Democrat, he was running for President as an Independent, but mostly as an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family," she wrote. And she went even further, noting that thanks to him, "Suddenly, the health-care system on which I relied felt strained, shaky."