RFK Jr.'s Cousin Is Launching His Own Political Aspirations
If people are tired of hearing about the scandalous Kennedy family every single news cycle, coverage is about to double up. Soon, instead of only hearing about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s antics as part of the Trump administration, his cousin, Jack Schlossberg, is entering the chat. Schlossberg is John F. Kennedy's grandson and the son of Caroline Kennedy.
On November 11, the 32-year-old announced on Instagram that he will be running for Congress, specifically, New York's 12th congressional district. "We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives," he wrote as part of his lengthy caption. "I'm moving back to New York just to vote for you!" Perez Hilton commented. "Let's frickin goooooooo, Jack!!!" wrote "One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush. Someone else thought this decision would make his late grandfather proud.
Schlossberg told CNN prior to his campaign announcement that he's a proud Democrat who will be working for "a new generation." His views seem to be the polar opposite of his cousin's, and Schlossberg made his feelings about RFK Jr. being a Trump supporter painfully clear back in 2024. He tweeted in August last year that RFK Jr. was "for sale." The Democrat also didn't support RFK Jr.'s presidential run, so it's clear there's no love lost between these two.
Jack Schlossberg called his cousin 'a rabid dog'
Though Jack Schlossberg did not specifically mention Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name in his campaign announcement, he ripped into his cousin during a recent interview with MSNBC. Schlossberg commented on President Donald Trump's focus on the Kennedy family. "He caged one and put it in his cabinet, a rabid dog in his cabinet," he explained. Trump "put a collar on [his] cousin, RFK Jr., and has him there barking, spreading lies and spreading misinformation." Wow, can't get more brutal than that.
Schlossberg then went on to say how "dangerous" his cousin is, denouncing RFK Jr.'s work as the current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, citing RFK Jr.'s relationship with anti-vaxxers. Although Schlossberg isn't going up against his cousin for New York's 12th congressional district, it sure seems like the two are battling for the same seat.
Moreover, the New York Post reported that Schlossberg's campaign channeled his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. In a photo posted to his website, Schlossberg was pictured riding a bike, with one pant leg noticeably pushed up. According to the outlet, JFK Jr. did the same thing when he was alive and riding around NYC.