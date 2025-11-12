RFK Jr.'s Cousin Is Launching His Own Political Aspirations

If people are tired of hearing about the scandalous Kennedy family every single news cycle, coverage is about to double up. Soon, instead of only hearing about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s antics as part of the Trump administration, his cousin, Jack Schlossberg, is entering the chat. Schlossberg is John F. Kennedy's grandson and the son of Caroline Kennedy.

On November 11, the 32-year-old announced on Instagram that he will be running for Congress, specifically, New York's 12th congressional district. "We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives," he wrote as part of his lengthy caption. "I'm moving back to New York just to vote for you!" Perez Hilton commented. "Let's frickin goooooooo, Jack!!!" wrote "One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush. Someone else thought this decision would make his late grandfather proud.

Schlossberg told CNN prior to his campaign announcement that he's a proud Democrat who will be working for "a new generation." His views seem to be the polar opposite of his cousin's, and Schlossberg made his feelings about RFK Jr. being a Trump supporter painfully clear back in 2024. He tweeted in August last year that RFK Jr. was "for sale." The Democrat also didn't support RFK Jr.'s presidential run, so it's clear there's no love lost between these two.