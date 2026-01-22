The Shady Cheating Rumor About Chris Evans That Had Everyone In Shambles
Like many other celebrities, Chris Evans probably hasn't lived a day without rumors — or haters — since he became famous. The Boston-born actor's love life was a hot topic for years as he talked about settling down more than once. When he finally met a match in Alba Baptista and tied the knot in 2023, there was quite an uproar over their 16-year age gap, which is big but not too unusual for celebrities. The action actor couple didn't let the criticism faze them, but they've hit a new stumbling block in the public's perception of their marriage.
They welcomed their daughter Alma to the world on October 24, 2025. Sadly, an infidelity rumor came up not too long after news about Evans' bundle of joy. A TikToker known as @celebritea.blinds posted a video reading two blind items that claim a married actor, presumably Evans, is barhopping with a mysterious brunette companion. The second blind item said that the married actor and the brunette frequented bars with a "'no camera, no questions' crowd" while his then-expectant wife traveled to see her family.
The internet had mixed reactions to the rumors, despite no legitimate sources backing them. While some TikTok comments hoped the claims in the @celebritea.blinds video were fake, others brought up the celebrity couple's big age difference to express that they aren't shocked about the speculation. One user said, "If a man makes it into his 40s and then marries a 20 something year old, he is definitely the problem." Some users on X echoed the same idea in response to the rumors.
Evans and Baptista keep their relationship very private
The long-held belief that an age gap is a red flag could've contributed to the spread of the unsubstantiated rumors about Chris Evans cheating on Alba Baptista. However, British psychotherapist Sheri Jacobson attributes age gap criticism to not knowing enough about the subject and the discomfort that comes with that. Jacobson told Refinery29, "Anything that's novel and we consider 'the other' is often a threat, when it needn't be." Something else that might have added fuel to the infidelity accusations is the mystery of Evans and Baptista's relationship, due to their online activity — or lack thereof.
The two have seemingly spent less time online since getting married, and their posts since then don't share anything from their personal lives. Evans told fans, "I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time ... " before deactivating his Instagram and X accounts a few months before his wedding in 2023 (via E! News). As of writing, he archived all his Instagram posts, except one about his foundation A Starting Point and two cross-posted to the Think Jinx pet food account, featuring Evans and his dog Dodger.
Baptista hasn't archived the bulk of her Instagram like her husband, but she only made three posts promoting her movies in 2025. Not sharing their personal lives online could be a sign of their hands-on involvement with their young daughter, but it left room for fans to wonder about the state of their marriage before and after Alma's birth, and it didn't help in the face of scandalous speculation.