The Shady Cheating Rumor About Chris Evans That Had Everyone In Shambles

Like many other celebrities, Chris Evans probably hasn't lived a day without rumors — or haters — since he became famous. The Boston-born actor's love life was a hot topic for years as he talked about settling down more than once. When he finally met a match in Alba Baptista and tied the knot in 2023, there was quite an uproar over their 16-year age gap, which is big but not too unusual for celebrities. The action actor couple didn't let the criticism faze them, but they've hit a new stumbling block in the public's perception of their marriage.

They welcomed their daughter Alma to the world on October 24, 2025. Sadly, an infidelity rumor came up not too long after news about Evans' bundle of joy. A TikToker known as @celebritea.blinds posted a video reading two blind items that claim a married actor, presumably Evans, is barhopping with a mysterious brunette companion. The second blind item said that the married actor and the brunette frequented bars with a "'no camera, no questions' crowd" while his then-expectant wife traveled to see her family.

The internet had mixed reactions to the rumors, despite no legitimate sources backing them. While some TikTok comments hoped the claims in the @celebritea.blinds video were fake, others brought up the celebrity couple's big age difference to express that they aren't shocked about the speculation. One user said, "If a man makes it into his 40s and then marries a 20 something year old, he is definitely the problem." Some users on X echoed the same idea in response to the rumors.