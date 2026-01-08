Miley Cyrus Covers Her Plethora Of Tattoos (& The Hannah Montana Nostalgia Is Real)
"Hannah Montana" fans are about to get "the best of both worlds." We all love modern Miley Cyrus, but that doesn't mean her alter-ego Hannah Montana is gone for good. Five years ago, the singer shared a touching anniversary message to her beloved character on the Disney Channel series' 15th anniversary. And, now, as Hannah Montana's big 20th birthday fast-approaches, Cyrus is going even bigger this time around. And, she's got the transformation to prove it.
Two photos of Cyrus are making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, courtesy of her mom Tish Cyrus' Instagram. And, they are a major blast from the past. Suffice it to say, a lot has changed for Cyrus since her days on the Disney Channel. She was just 18 when the "Hannah Montana" series finale premiered in 2011. Since then, the star has made many changes. Today, she has an impressive music career, as well as reportedly having upwards of 70 tattoos. In these new photos, though, it's almost as if no time has passed. Cyrus is looking like her old character with all her tattoos covered up. And, for all the folks who have been missing "Hannah Montana," it's clear that something extra nostalgic is coming our way.
Miley Cyrus is excited for Hannah Montana to be back
For Miley Cyrus fans, the star's lack of tattoos is likely the most eye-catching part of her new photos. But they aren't the only part of her new look that has her looking like her old self. She's also had a serious hair transformation. Her blonde bangs remind us of the famous "Hannah Montana" wig. And, that's no accident. On January 3, Cyrus hit the Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival sporting her new — or should we say "old" — hairstyle. On the red carpet, she spoke to Variety and confirmed that there are, in fact, plans in the works to celebrate the show's big anniversary. "Absolutely. We're working hard on them," she said with a smile. She shot down questions for details, saying, "I can't tell you," but she cheekily noted, "You see the bangs."
So, it's clear that Cyrus is getting into character. While appearing on SiriusXM back in July, she explained just how much this anniversary means to her. "Without Hannah, there wouldn't really be this me," she explained, noting, "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this. So, that's exciting to get to celebrate that," she added. And, she definitely isn't the only one who's excited to see "Hannah Montana" again after all these years.