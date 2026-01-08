Miley Cyrus Covers Her Plethora Of Tattoos (& The Hannah Montana Nostalgia Is Real)

"Hannah Montana" fans are about to get "the best of both worlds." We all love modern Miley Cyrus, but that doesn't mean her alter-ego Hannah Montana is gone for good. Five years ago, the singer shared a touching anniversary message to her beloved character on the Disney Channel series' 15th anniversary. And, now, as Hannah Montana's big 20th birthday fast-approaches, Cyrus is going even bigger this time around. And, she's got the transformation to prove it.

Miley Cyrus is coming 🚨 Miley has covered her tattoos and is currently filming outside LA studio

Two photos of Cyrus are making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, courtesy of her mom Tish Cyrus' Instagram. And, they are a major blast from the past. Suffice it to say, a lot has changed for Cyrus since her days on the Disney Channel. She was just 18 when the "Hannah Montana" series finale premiered in 2011. Since then, the star has made many changes. Today, she has an impressive music career, as well as reportedly having upwards of 70 tattoos. In these new photos, though, it's almost as if no time has passed. Cyrus is looking like her old character with all her tattoos covered up. And, for all the folks who have been missing "Hannah Montana," it's clear that something extra nostalgic is coming our way.