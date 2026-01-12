Tragic Details About Original SNL Cast Member Chevy Chase

The following article contains references to child abuse, domestic abuse, addiction, and racism.

Chevy Chase was one of the OG "Saturday Night Live" cast members, and arguably one of its most famous breakout stars. Handsome, funny, and wildly successful, Chase seemed to live a charmed life. Off-camera, however, the comedian wasn't laughing. Over the years, tragic details about Chevy Chase's life have emerged and revealed a man whose experiences have more closely resembled a tragedy than a comedy.

Although he's known for many iconic roles, Chase's portrayal of the zany, yet lovable family guy, Clark W. Griswold, in National Lampoon's "Vacation" franchise has become one of his most beloved. In fact, Chevy Chase was slated as a top guest for Hallmark fan-favorite Christmas Con in 2023 thanks to "Christmas Vacation," a movie that has become a holiday tradition and spawned a wealth of quotable lines. But while his fans may adore him and sing his praises, those close to the actor know a different side to the star that is a far cry from the goofy Griswold. Offensive behavior and sometimes violent outbursts have derailed Chase's career and earned him a less-than-favorable reputation. While that might bother some actors, Chase doesn't seem to care. "It's just Hollywood stuff," he said in the 2026 CNN documentary "I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not." "It never really bothered me." The film's director, Marina Zenovich, described Chase as "one of those people everybody thinks they know," and added, "He has a reputation that precedes him, and there's something underneath that you want to get to."