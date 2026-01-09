Karoline Leavitt's New Baby Likely To Have 'Sassy' Name To Match Mom's Personality, Expert Says

She may be an expert at the blame game, but can she play the name game? On December 26, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to Instagram to make an announcement: "The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026," she wrote, alongside a photo of her baby bump. 28-year-old Leavitt and her 60-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio have a 1-year-old son named Nicholas Robert Riccio, who they call "Niko." Now, plenty of folks are wondering what their baby girl will be named. We think some expert predictions are definitely in order.

Short of calling the baby something like "Little Miss MAGA," "Donaldina," or "Lie-la," it's hard for most of us to guess what kind of names Leavitt might like for her little girl. So, we consulted someone who has some much better guesses: Baby Name Consultant Taylor A. Humphrey, aka What's in A Baby Name. She explained why Leavitt's first child's name may give a hint about her next pick. "Karoline Leavitt's son, Nicholas Robert, shares his father's first name and goes by the nickname 'Niko.' I imagine she and her husband will be drawn to classic, traditional girl names with fun, fresh, playful nickname options," she explained. Alternatively, Humphrey thinks Leavitt might let her own personality inspire her pick, suggesting, "I can also see Karoline considering a girl name that reflects her own sweet and sassy nature."