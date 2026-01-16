Vince Vaughn's Youngest Son Vernon Is Growing Up To Be His Twin
Apples and trees, you know how the saying goes. There are kids who bear some resemblance to their parents and some who don't look like them at all. However, some kids look like exact copies of their parents, and this is what has been going on with Vernon Lindsay Vaughn. The young son of Vince Vaughn ("Wedding Crashers," "Bad Monkey") attended the LA Clippers vs. Lakers basketball game with his father in late 2025 — they got the best seats because Vaughn is worth a pretty penny — and it looked like the Hollywood star brought a small clone with him to the game.
It's curious because even though Vaughn is in his 50s, you can clearly see his traces on Vernon's face. The photo showcases how their noses are pretty much the same, and the shape of their mouths is also pretty similar — even though Vernon is showing his teeth and Vince is not. You can also see that the kid has the same markings as his father around the nose and mouth, and they both have eyebrows that sort of fade in the extremities — Vaughn's are more pronounced, though.
The photo of father and son was shared by Hello Canada Magazine on Instagram, and users were quick to point out their similarities. People's opinions often diverge on the internet, but in this case everyone seemed to agree that they are doppelgängers. Comments ranged from "twinning" to "same eyes," and "looks just like his dad."
The Vaughns love a basketball match
Even though Vince Vaughn is a pretty low-radar type of star, basketball games seem to be one of the few occasions in which he'll enjoy quality time with his kids and not mind getting photographed. In 2023, Vaughn was spotted at a Lakers game with Vernon, his daughter Locklyn, and his wife Kyla Weber. At the time, Vernon appeared a lot different, and, ever since then, it looks like he has sprouted up and his face has also changed a lot.
Vernon was also seen side by side with his father on another occasion in late 2024 — when Vaughn was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his successful acting career. During his speech, Vaughn said his children Vernon and Locklyn were the most important part of his life.
Of course, Vernon is still young and has a lot more physical changes to go through. However, if his recent look is any indication, he is basically growing up to be Vince Vaughn's lookalike.