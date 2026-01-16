Vince Vaughn's Youngest Son Vernon Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

Apples and trees, you know how the saying goes. There are kids who bear some resemblance to their parents and some who don't look like them at all. However, some kids look like exact copies of their parents, and this is what has been going on with Vernon Lindsay Vaughn. The young son of Vince Vaughn ("Wedding Crashers," "Bad Monkey") attended the LA Clippers vs. Lakers basketball game with his father in late 2025 — they got the best seats because Vaughn is worth a pretty penny — and it looked like the Hollywood star brought a small clone with him to the game.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

It's curious because even though Vaughn is in his 50s, you can clearly see his traces on Vernon's face. The photo showcases how their noses are pretty much the same, and the shape of their mouths is also pretty similar — even though Vernon is showing his teeth and Vince is not. You can also see that the kid has the same markings as his father around the nose and mouth, and they both have eyebrows that sort of fade in the extremities — Vaughn's are more pronounced, though.

The photo of father and son was shared by Hello Canada Magazine on Instagram, and users were quick to point out their similarities. People's opinions often diverge on the internet, but in this case everyone seemed to agree that they are doppelgängers. Comments ranged from "twinning" to "same eyes," and "looks just like his dad."