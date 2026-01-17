Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Had A Shady Reputation Long Before Allying With Trump & Elon
You've got to be a very special person to marry White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. And Katie Miller is that very special person. That isn't necessarily a compliment, though. Since exiting her White House job to work for Elon Musk, shady rumors made the rounds that she was having an affair with the tech billionaire. Katie has since left Musk's employ to start an eponymous podcast elevating the Trump administration, which was dubbed "vibeless" by The Guardian. The show's abysmal ratings and views might be karma considering that Katie's shady reputation precedes her association with both Musk and President Donald Trump.
Helpful classmates who had the displeasure of sharing their educational journeys with Katie have been very open about that fact. Several of her high school classmates told Slate that the future government employee had quite the chip on her shoulder, once making it clear to her classmates that, "My dad is a rich guy, and my mom's hot," as one schoolmate recalled. Others described her as a relentless social climber. Katie didn't have any real friends either; she got close to people she could use to her advantage and discarded them just as fast when they were no longer useful.
One source snarked to Vanity Fair that finding someone who calls themselves Katie's friend would be a Pulitzer Prize-worthy accomplishment. It wasn't just students she clashed with either; Katie once got into a nasty scuffle with a teacher too, and even showed her affinity for election interference while serving as a member of the student government in college. She reportedly stole newspapers endorsing a member of the opposition party, dumped them in the trash, and then denied everything when she got caught. As a former university classmate put it, "She thought she was the sh*t."
Katie Miller hasn't changed much since high school
Dark details about what Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, is really like in real life track with her public persona. As former classmate Cassia Laham explained to Vanity Fair in 2020, "The thing with Katie, bad behavior always got rewarded." It should therefore come as no surprise that she continues to be as controversial a figure as her husband. Katie reportedly bonded with Stephen over their mutual love of family-separation policy. She even visited the border to witness the heartbreak for herself. The former White House staffer blatantly admitted to NBC News in 2018 that the Department of Homeland Security sent her there to instill a semblance of compassion for the children who were separated from their parents.
Sadly, "It didn't work," as Katie bluntly recalled of the experience, which journalist Jacob Soroff chronicled in his book, "Separated." She added, "My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I'll think about the separations differently. But I don't think so." This tracks with assertions that Katie is devoid of any remorse or empathy, despite her ability to occasionally appear like a warm, caring person. As such, it makes perfect sense she married a man that California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly compared to Voldemort. The podcast host's controversial streak continues apace.
Katie Miller kicked off 2026 by inadvertently exposing her husband Stephen's dull personality in a revealing NYE video. Just a couple days later, Katie sent the internet into a tailspin when she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in support of President Donald Trump's efforts to potentially invade Greenland. Katie posted a snap of the country covered with the American flag, captioning it "SOON," which prompted their Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, to call her "disrespectful" on Facebook.