Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Had A Shady Reputation Long Before Allying With Trump & Elon

You've got to be a very special person to marry White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. And Katie Miller is that very special person. That isn't necessarily a compliment, though. Since exiting her White House job to work for Elon Musk, shady rumors made the rounds that she was having an affair with the tech billionaire. Katie has since left Musk's employ to start an eponymous podcast elevating the Trump administration, which was dubbed "vibeless" by The Guardian. The show's abysmal ratings and views might be karma considering that Katie's shady reputation precedes her association with both Musk and President Donald Trump.

Helpful classmates who had the displeasure of sharing their educational journeys with Katie have been very open about that fact. Several of her high school classmates told Slate that the future government employee had quite the chip on her shoulder, once making it clear to her classmates that, "My dad is a rich guy, and my mom's hot," as one schoolmate recalled. Others described her as a relentless social climber. Katie didn't have any real friends either; she got close to people she could use to her advantage and discarded them just as fast when they were no longer useful.

One source snarked to Vanity Fair that finding someone who calls themselves Katie's friend would be a Pulitzer Prize-worthy accomplishment. It wasn't just students she clashed with either; Katie once got into a nasty scuffle with a teacher too, and even showed her affinity for election interference while serving as a member of the student government in college. She reportedly stole newspapers endorsing a member of the opposition party, dumped them in the trash, and then denied everything when she got caught. As a former university classmate put it, "She thought she was the sh*t."