Nikki Glaser's Plastic Surgery Is Undeniable In Jarring Before & After Photos
Nikki Glaser's fame may stem from her comedic timing and acerbic tongue, but the stand-up savant is more focused on her physical appearance. "I put a lot of value on looks, and I wish I didn't," Glaser admitted on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2019. Glaser is among the celebrities who've undergone drastic face transformations since booking their appointments with the plastic surgeon. In 2018, she opened up to Conan O'Brien about receiving Botox and lip filler. In addition, while hosting the 2025 Golden Globes, she gave a tongue-in-cheek comment about cosmetically enhancing her cheekbones. That's the Nikki Glaser we know and love, but looking back at her pre-plastic surgery face is like seeing a stranger.
Glaser is nearly unrecognizable in a 2013 photo compared to one from 2025. Her full lips and wrinkle-free face either mean she has military-grade sunscreen and lip plumper, or that she has kept up her use of filler. Even fans have called out her transformation. When Glaser posted a then-versus-now carousel of pics from her "Tonight Show" stints on Instagram in March 2025, people couldn't believe how much she had altered her appearance. "What money can do," said one user. "Plastic surgery does wonders," another commented. Not all were critical, however. One person enthusiastically wrote, "Way to Benjamin f***ing Button it!"
Nikki Glaser has a refreshing sense of humor about plastic surgery
One of the many things to know about Nikki Glaser is that she isn't ashamed to admit that she wants to look snatched for the rest of her life — but knowing what Glaser looks like without makeup, she shouldn't worry. In an interview on the Daily Beast podcast, "The Last Laugh," the former "FBoy Island" host revealed that she'd even rather be perceived as hot than humorous, especially in the dating world. "I used to be so ashamed of trying to look hot," said Glaser. "So now I'm just kind of indulging in that ... I don't care if I'm perceived as sexy. I should be." If that means going under the knife, then so be it.
The next box to check off at the plastic surgeon's office is apparently a facelift. In a March 2025 interview on "The Tonight Show," Glaser told Jimmy Fallon that she saw the procedure in her future, estimating she might have a brand-new visage by August 2026. "I have no problem with that," she said, adding that the key is to make slight tweaks over time. "You have to do it so they go, 'What's she doing?' And you can just go, 'Just meditating more,'" the comic mused. Glaser went on to compare plastic surgery to going to college, sardonically questioning why people spend tens of thousands of dollars on tuition to better the brain with which they were born. "So I just feel like I'll just do it, you know?" she reiterated. "Why not?"