Side-By-Side Pics Show Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama's Stunning Transformation

While New York City's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, might be making most of the headlines, his wife has been making waves of her own. Rama Duwaji, Mamdani's enigmatic wife, has played an integral role in his political rise and, on top of that, she has become a style icon in her own right. Duwaji tends to lean into a classic look with modern touches, which separates her from the personality-draining pastel skirt suits of yore. Duwaji's hairstylist, Lauren Sottile, told Vogue the goal is to keep her from looking like a "stereotypical politician's wife."

Described as a "modern day Princess Diana" to The New York Times by one of NYC's constituents, the first lady is known to love a good thrift store and she's always looking for vintage clothing that speaks to her personality. That personality, according to Duwaji's stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's Substack, is best described as "regal in the punkest way." Duwaji walks that line by mixing the classic with the new. At her husband's midnight swearing-in ceremony, she pulled off a vintage Balenciaga coat and combined it with wide-leg shorts, creating a look that's sure to be copied in the months to come. And Duwaji's inauguration outfit should be a lesson to Melania Trump, as she could use some pointers on how to improve her own style.