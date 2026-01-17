Side-By-Side Pics Show Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama's Stunning Transformation
While New York City's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, might be making most of the headlines, his wife has been making waves of her own. Rama Duwaji, Mamdani's enigmatic wife, has played an integral role in his political rise and, on top of that, she has become a style icon in her own right. Duwaji tends to lean into a classic look with modern touches, which separates her from the personality-draining pastel skirt suits of yore. Duwaji's hairstylist, Lauren Sottile, told Vogue the goal is to keep her from looking like a "stereotypical politician's wife."
Described as a "modern day Princess Diana" to The New York Times by one of NYC's constituents, the first lady is known to love a good thrift store and she's always looking for vintage clothing that speaks to her personality. That personality, according to Duwaji's stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's Substack, is best described as "regal in the punkest way." Duwaji walks that line by mixing the classic with the new. At her husband's midnight swearing-in ceremony, she pulled off a vintage Balenciaga coat and combined it with wide-leg shorts, creating a look that's sure to be copied in the months to come. And Duwaji's inauguration outfit should be a lesson to Melania Trump, as she could use some pointers on how to improve her own style.
Rama Duwaji's style has matured into something wholly her own
Rama Duwaji has always had solid taste, but looking back at her younger years, it's clear that her style has matured. Looking back to photos of Duwaji in 2021 — the year she and Mamdani met — her style was simpler, fitting in with the common look of a student at the School of Visual Arts. But Duwaji's art isn't limited to the page, as she's also used her abilities to create her signature look. As she explained to The Cut, "I love fashion, and I love being creative and putting things together and styling things."
Today, Duwaji is more willing to stand out, even though she tends to gravitate toward blacks and other dark hues. From her hair to her boots (which, as Forbes reported, she borrowed for the ceremony), Duwaji creates a silhouette that instantly draws attention but doesn't overpower the space. Clearly, her artistic sensibilities play a role in how she presents herself. It's also hard to ignore that Mamdani's style has greatly improved since he and Duwaji met. It's pretty obvious that she's been helping him there, as well. Duwaji has found ways to integrate her Syrian-American background with her artistic side. This allows her to create an authentic look all her own. It seems certain that her style will become all the rage in New York, and likely around the country, soon enough. With any luck, Duwaji can save us all from the grips of the Mar-a-Lago face trend.