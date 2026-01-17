Erika Kirk's Mom Lori Frantzve Has Had A Tragic Life
On September 10, 2025, Erika Kirk's mother, Lori Frantzve, lost her so-called "favorite child." While appearing on "The Charlie Kirk Show" in September 2025, the CEO of Turning Point USA opened up about her mother's bond with the late podcaster, sharing, "They had a very good relationship. My mom and Charlie were best friends." Erika continued, "We joked around that he was the favorite child. She loved him. And still loves him." Frantzve seemed to have seen great potential in Charlie early on, as his wife recalled how she had told him that his gift of the gab would enable the late conservative commentator to get through to a younger generation the same way that Rush Limbaugh did.
Additionally, during a December 2025 appearance on "Fox & Friends," Erika reiterated that Charlie and Frantzve were "best friends." She also fondly looked back on how the happy couple would take their kids over to Frantzve's house every Friday, and they would all bond while reminiscing about their weeks. Meanwhile, in a November 2025 chat with Fox News' Jesse Watters, Erika Kirk confirmed that she was with her mother when her husband was shot. The podcaster revealed that Charlie's chief of staff had broken the heartbreaking news to her while she was attending a doctor's appointment alongside Frantzve.
It's worth noting that Erika confirmed on "Fox & Friends" that her mother had been diagnosed with a "very rare illness." So, when Frantzve learned that Charlie had been assassinated, she would likely have had to come to terms with the shock of losing someone so close to her while also trying to find a way to comfort her daughter.
Lori Frantzve's struggles inspired Erika Kirk to be more independent
After Erika Kirk's parents divorced, her mother, Lori Frantzve, raised her as a single parent. After working at General Motors for 16 years, Frantzve set out on her own and founded several network security companies, subsequently serving as their CEO or chairman. Needless to say, raising a child all by herself while trying to forge a career could not have been easy for Frantzve. However, her perseverance ultimately inspired Erika when she had to step in and serve as the CEO of Turning Point USA. While reflecting back on her childhood years during a November 2025 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Erika noted, "I'm not afraid of raising my children alone because I saw my mom do that. I'm not afraid of being a CEO because I saw my mom do that."
Notably, Charlie Kirk's wife also had a rich career before she took over as the CEO of Turning Point USA. In fact, she had even followed in her mother's footsteps and founded two companies of her own. However, Frantzve's struggles and Erika's many personal accomplishments only make her comments about gender roles more eyebrow-raising. In an April 2025 appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show," the former beauty queen opined that she believed a man's role was to earn money for the family while a woman's was to say, "'Welcome home, babe. Whatever you need, we're here." However, in a July 2025 speech, Erika shared that her mom had been stressing the importance of being financially independent from a spouse to her ever since she was a child.