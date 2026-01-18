How Will Smith Ruined His Reputation Beyond Repair

There's a reason you might not be able to recognize some of the original cast from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and that might be due to the fact that the actress who played Aunt Viv was swapped out in Season 4. Janet Hubert was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid with no explanation to the audience; however, gossip suggested that Will Smith and Hubert were feuding behind the scenes.

According to Smith himself, it seems that Hubert was rankled by some young upstart stealing the show. In a 1993 interview, the "Made in America" actor divulged that Hubert "said once, 'I've been in the business for 10 years and this snotty-nosed punk comes along and gets a show,'" per The Sun. Though Smith was essentially calling Hubert the reason for her own departure, she shot back.

In 2010, Hubert suggested that Smith would often tell jokes before the taping of "Fresh Prince" that left her feeling uncomfortable (via Newsweek). Then, in 2013, she accused Smith of essentially creating a smear campaign against her to get ahead of the narrative surrounding her abrupt departure. However, by 2020, it seems that both Smith and Hubert were ready to put the bad blood behind them when she joined him for an emotional "Red Table Talk." Though the two were able to work through their hurt, Smith's good favor and squeaky clean reputation were only inches away from disaster.