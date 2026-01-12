Ariana Grande Ruins Her 2026 Golden Globes 2026 Makeup With The One Mistake She Can't Quit
"Popular" as ever, Ariana Grande was a standout at the 2026 Golden Globes, where she hoped to take home a best supporting female actor statuette for her star turn in "Wicked: For Good." In yet another of Grande's stunning transformations, she was perfect in almost every way as she walked the red carpet. Instead of her Glinda-inspired pink ensembles that have dominated her wardrobe, the actor wowed in a black Vivienne Westwood couture ball gown, and her hair, darker than usual, was styled in her preferred high ponytail. The only downfall of her look was one makeup feature she's leaned on for some time. Oh, those brows: thin and straight as an em-dash, blocked off at one corner and barely perceptible at the ends. Once again, we found ourselves missing Grande's old face, when it was fuller and her eyebrows made a much more natural curve.
Her fans on X didn't seem to mind; raves such as "perfect," "the prettiest," and "she always wins when she wears black" dominated the platform. Yet it was still hard to get past that perpetually worried look. How weird is it to accept an award looking as though you're not sure it's yours?
Ariana Grande should consider changing her brow look for good
Sadly, we didn't get to see how Ariana Grande's eyebrows reacted to thrill of victory, as "One Battle After Another" star Teyana Taylor won in her category. But at least the 2026 Golden Globes are sure to avoid any cringeworthy moments between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Although she was also nominated for her powerful performance as Elphaba, Erivo is in London, busy rehearsing for a one-woman production of "Dracula." Grande must have missed her costar and friend, but the excitement of the night surely more than made up for it. As for her unfortunate choice in eyebrow styling, no amount of criticism will stop her from going with the way she feels best. When the public expressed concern about her figure, Grande addressed her weight loss by making it clear she has no interest in being told what her body ought to look like.
No doubt the singer would similarly say "thank u, next" to the suggestion that she should let her brows return to their more relaxed and (to us, at least) more becoming state. When you have a shelf full of awards and nominations, not to mention starring in a box-office-smashing musical film, you can call the shots when it comes to how you prefer to look at a gala event.