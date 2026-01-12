Ariana Grande Ruins Her 2026 Golden Globes 2026 Makeup With The One Mistake She Can't Quit

"Popular" as ever, Ariana Grande was a standout at the 2026 Golden Globes, where she hoped to take home a best supporting female actor statuette for her star turn in "Wicked: For Good." In yet another of Grande's stunning transformations, she was perfect in almost every way as she walked the red carpet. Instead of her Glinda-inspired pink ensembles that have dominated her wardrobe, the actor wowed in a black Vivienne Westwood couture ball gown, and her hair, darker than usual, was styled in her preferred high ponytail. The only downfall of her look was one makeup feature she's leaned on for some time. Oh, those brows: thin and straight as an em-dash, blocked off at one corner and barely perceptible at the ends. Once again, we found ourselves missing Grande's old face, when it was fuller and her eyebrows made a much more natural curve.

Her fans on X didn't seem to mind; raves such as "perfect," "the prettiest," and "she always wins when she wears black" dominated the platform. Yet it was still hard to get past that perpetually worried look. How weird is it to accept an award looking as though you're not sure it's yours?