Jarring Photos Of Ariana Grande That Make Us Miss Her Old Face

It's a strangely disquieting feeling growing up with celebrities while watching Father Time and his associate, Dr. Beverly Hills, do a number on them. Perhaps their desperate fight against time reminds us that we're losing ours, too, or maybe it's just the idea of lost innocence that we're really mourning here. Few celebrities have hammered this home quite like Ariana Grande, who has undergone several dramatic transformations over the years.

Scroll through internet photos from years long gone, and you come across a version of the singer that looks like she could just barely pass herself off as Ariana's younger cousin, if you squint hard enough. Somewhere between Broadway's "13" and 2025, the famous pop star seemingly swapped out her face, and the photographic evidence that has accumulated might give you whiplash.

Even when you see what Ariana Grande looks like going makeup-free today, there's still a fundamental shift in her bone structure that can't be explained by contouring alone. The before and after photos are jarring enough when you know what you're looking at, but digging through the archives reveals a younger Ariana who seems almost unrecognizable. With rounder cheeks, a fuller face, and genuinely curly hair that hadn't yet been chemically straightened into submission, these photos illustrate a Nickelodeon kid who still looked like she belonged in a high school yearbook. So, in case you're also feeling wistful about the face that was, here are photos that remind us what Ariana used to look like before she transformed into the sleek pop goddess we know today.