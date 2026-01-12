Jennifer Lopez Makes Classic Donald Trump Bronzer Mistake At 2026 Golden Globes

As part of her comeback from her downfall from fame, Jennifer Lopez had all eyes on her at the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony. The "On the Floor" artist arrived on the (red-carpeted) floor in a daring sheer Jean-Louis Cherrer gown whose brown brocade vine detail slyly covered certain key areas. From the neck down, Lopez was flawless; if only the same could be said about her face. Her makeup was not only unflattering, it was also poorly applied, with darker areas on the forehead and wide patches of blush on her cheeks. Her pale lipstick and smoky eyes, which would have been dazzling against a brighter gown, just enhanced the muddy effect.

Kevin Mazur & Frazer Harrison & Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sad to say, the whole look was dangerously close to Donald Trump's most absurd bronzer fails, minus the typical bare areas on his ears and around his eyes. In the president's case, though, it's clear he uses makeup to assume a more youthful and fitter appearance. J. Lo has no reason to fear looking past her prime; she's in the midst of a new Las Vegas residency, proving she still has the clout and the energy to command $2,300 for a prime concert seat. Why she okayed this botched tan application is anyone's guess.