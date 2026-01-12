Jennifer Lopez Makes Classic Donald Trump Bronzer Mistake At 2026 Golden Globes
As part of her comeback from her downfall from fame, Jennifer Lopez had all eyes on her at the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony. The "On the Floor" artist arrived on the (red-carpeted) floor in a daring sheer Jean-Louis Cherrer gown whose brown brocade vine detail slyly covered certain key areas. From the neck down, Lopez was flawless; if only the same could be said about her face. Her makeup was not only unflattering, it was also poorly applied, with darker areas on the forehead and wide patches of blush on her cheeks. Her pale lipstick and smoky eyes, which would have been dazzling against a brighter gown, just enhanced the muddy effect.
Sad to say, the whole look was dangerously close to Donald Trump's most absurd bronzer fails, minus the typical bare areas on his ears and around his eyes. In the president's case, though, it's clear he uses makeup to assume a more youthful and fitter appearance. J. Lo has no reason to fear looking past her prime; she's in the midst of a new Las Vegas residency, proving she still has the clout and the energy to command $2,300 for a prime concert seat. Why she okayed this botched tan application is anyone's guess.
This was a big night for Lopez in more ways than one
Jennifer Lopez was invited to the Golden Globes as a presenter, rather than a nominee. So while the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker had no reason to expect a statue, she did score a major win in one other respect. This was her first appearance at the high-profile ceremony since 2024, when she and then-husband Ben Affleck gave loved-up poses for paparazzi. The following year, Lopez and Affleck's messy divorce was all over the headlines, creating an embarrassing end to what was supposed to be a second-time-around romance. (You might recall the couple were engaged for a year and a half in the early '00s.)
Lopez's dramatic appearance was a defiant "I'm still here" message to both the public and the inquisitive media. Her vintage 2003 gown conveyed that message beyond a doubt; if only her makeup could have said the same. Instead, the over-tanned shades and neutral details nearly made her face fade into her dress, rather than displaying it in all its gorgeous glory. We'll hope for even more triumphant showings from this icon at future awards shows.