Pics Of Selena Gomez That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Botox Face

For people who grew up with "Love You Like a Love Song" as a soundtrack to happier moments in the early 2010s, comparing Selena Gomez's old photos with her new look is like catching a time-lapse of Hollywood itself happening to someone in real time. Don't get us wrong — Gomez is still as gorgeous as ever, and though she has left her fans stunned with unrecognizable makeup transformations and Botox injections, her core beauty, that of a pop star who smiled her way throughout a Disney career without losing her soul, still radiates through the refinements and cosmetic layering.

Before the days of her Rare Beauty empire, before her Golden Globe-nominated performance in "Emilia Pérez," and ultimately, before all the subtle and not-so-subtle facial tweaks that Selena herself once confirmed to everyone, there existed a version of her face that seemed defiantly unpolished. It had genuine crease lines when she smiled, and it was innocently round, a far cry from the vacuum-sealed starlet aesthetic that is so regularly mass-produced by the celebrity world. It still negotiated with time like the rest of us mortals, and ... well, you get the idea.

Now, before we get swept up in the nostalgia of those baby-faced red carpet appearances from what feels like epochs ago, it's worth noting that Gomez's numerous health problems may have contributed to some of these facial changes. Lupus and its treatments do things to a face, as do kidney transplants and the kind of stress that comes from fighting your own body while the entire internet critiques your eyebrows. So we're not here to judge every change, but to appreciate what the "Wizards of Waverly Place" wonder looked like as she rose to fame.