All Of Selena Gomez' Health Problems Explained

Selena Gomez has really been through it. She's been torn to shreds on social media because of her weight, judged for going to rehab, and had to weather shady cheating rumors casting a shadow over her and Benny Blanco's romance ahead of their wedding in 2025.

Gomez has been working in front of the cameras since the age of 7. She became a household name when she was cast in Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place" and there's been no going back since. But the industry took its toll, with the actress telling Billboard in 2015, "I'm so f***ing nice to everybody, and everyone is so vile to me ... It's so disappointing that I've become a tabloid story. It took away everything I loved about this business." As a result, it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez has learned not to Google herself.

The media hasn't been the only thorn in Gomez's side over the years, however. The singer has also dealt with serious health issues, and the way it affected her life often ended up becoming tabloid fodder, with those speculating about her reasons for canceling tour dates and checking into rehab facilities having no idea what was actually going on behind the scenes. The truth is that Gomez has dealt with a lot. Ever since receiving a life-changing diagnosis in 2014, Gomez has suffered subsequent health issues, and it's an ongoing battle, which she's forced to fight with the public and the tabloids watching.