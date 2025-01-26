Times Selena Gomez Was Nearly Unrecognizable After A Drastic Makeup Transformation

While Selena Gomez is a natural brunette, she has experimented with different hair colors over the years. Gomez's blonde hair, which she felt strongly about, had a short run, but even more fleeting were her highlights. In November 2023, Gomez posted a snapshot on her Instagram Story that debuted the light-colored streaks, along with a full face of glam that seemed to deviate from her usual makeup.

Advertisement

It seemed that the subtle edits to Gomez's hair color and makeup left many fans struggling to accept that it was really her in the picture. "She's always gorgeous, but I didn't recognize her," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a photo of Gomez's new look that had been re-shared on the platform. "Who is this?" commented another. The hairstylist behind the actor's dramatic transformation also shared a photo of it on Instagram, where one fan reckoned that Gomez looked like Christina Ricci.

As for the discrepancies in Gomez's makeup, they can be attributed to makeup artist Avia Solomon. While Solomon has done Gomez's makeup before, the occasions have seemingly only occurred when Gomez was visiting Paris. Solomon is a London-based artist, which could explain why fans don't regularly see her work on the singer. On Instagram, Solomon described Gomez's eye makeup in the above image as "emerald green eyes" and listed the products she used, all of which came from Rare Beauty. Still, something about Gomez's appearance was off-putting to fans. "I'm not trying to hate it anything but does her face seem edited or is it just me," wrote one person.

Advertisement