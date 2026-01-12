Karoline Leavitt Smells Danger As Donald Trump Wants 'Something To Grab' In Bizarre Video

It's not often you see White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt running scared, but she looked terrified on the evening of January 11, 2026, as she stood behind President Donald Trump onboard Air Force One while he addressed reporters. It seems even Mother Nature is unhappy with the divisive politician, because the plane was weathering some unpleasant turbulence at the time. Unfortunately for Leavitt, this left her boss looking for something to hold onto — and she was within easy reach. "I'm looking for something to grab here," the president stated (via X, formerly known as Twitter), totally ignoring journalists' questions about Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado Parisca, who snatched the Nobel Peace Prize from right under his nose (much to Trump's chagrin).

"You put me in a position where there's absolutely nothing to grab. So I'm looking for something to grab," he continued, stealing a look at his trusty press secretary, whose eyes widened as she realized she might be that something. Leavitt quickly took a big step backwards, and Trump seemingly does have the ability to read body language, because he clarified, "And it's not going to be Karoline." The White House staffer managed to choke out a laugh, which we definitely suspect was one of immense relief.

Trump: I think you did this to me. You put me in a position where there is nothing to grab. I'm looking for something to grab and it's not going to be Karoline. pic.twitter.com/hI7IQjmS62 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 12, 2026

Commenters couldn't help but draw comparisons between Trump looking for "something to grab" and that infamous "Access Hollywood" tape where he proudly bragged about "grab[bing] them [women] by the p***y," per the BBC. This also isn't the first time the president has behaved inappropriately towards Leavitt either. In December 2025, Trump's skeevy praise of Leavitt raised eyebrows when he told a Pennsylvania rally crowd how much he admires "when she gets up there with that beautiful face and lips that don't stop, pop-pop-pop like a little machine gun," per X.