Karoline Leavitt Smells Danger As Donald Trump Wants 'Something To Grab' In Bizarre Video
It's not often you see White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt running scared, but she looked terrified on the evening of January 11, 2026, as she stood behind President Donald Trump onboard Air Force One while he addressed reporters. It seems even Mother Nature is unhappy with the divisive politician, because the plane was weathering some unpleasant turbulence at the time. Unfortunately for Leavitt, this left her boss looking for something to hold onto — and she was within easy reach. "I'm looking for something to grab here," the president stated (via X, formerly known as Twitter), totally ignoring journalists' questions about Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado Parisca, who snatched the Nobel Peace Prize from right under his nose (much to Trump's chagrin).
"You put me in a position where there's absolutely nothing to grab. So I'm looking for something to grab," he continued, stealing a look at his trusty press secretary, whose eyes widened as she realized she might be that something. Leavitt quickly took a big step backwards, and Trump seemingly does have the ability to read body language, because he clarified, "And it's not going to be Karoline." The White House staffer managed to choke out a laugh, which we definitely suspect was one of immense relief.
Trump: I think you did this to me. You put me in a position where there is nothing to grab. I'm looking for something to grab and it's not going to be Karoline. pic.twitter.com/hI7IQjmS62
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 12, 2026
Commenters couldn't help but draw comparisons between Trump looking for "something to grab" and that infamous "Access Hollywood" tape where he proudly bragged about "grab[bing] them [women] by the p***y," per the BBC. This also isn't the first time the president has behaved inappropriately towards Leavitt either. In December 2025, Trump's skeevy praise of Leavitt raised eyebrows when he told a Pennsylvania rally crowd how much he admires "when she gets up there with that beautiful face and lips that don't stop, pop-pop-pop like a little machine gun," per X.
Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly defended Trump's inappropriate behavior
While Karoline Leavitt has yet to offer any public commentary on President Donald Trump's completely inappropriate comments towards her, she has defended his sleazy behavior towards female journalists with the utmost conviction. Trump's shadiest comments to female reporters are eyebrow-raising and they notably increased in frequency near the end of 2025. Instead of holding him responsible for his unpresidential conduct, Leavitt defended him in the press briefing room. The White House press secretary had her hands full with Trump's most memorable meltdowns of 2025, and after her boss called Bloomberg's White House correspondent Catherine Lucey "piggy" during an Air Force One gaggle, in November 2025, Leavitt defended the divisive politician without batting an eye.
"The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room," she enthused (via YouTube), adding, "I think it's one of the many reasons the American people re-elected this president." Leavitt continued to praise Trump for his transparency while managing to heap some of the blame on Former President Joe Biden. "I think everyone in this room should approve — appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump," she continued. Leavitt has also bent over backwards to paint her boss as the savior in the Jeffrey Epstein drama.
When the disgraced financier's email correspondence was made public in November 2025, Trump's name was all over it. Journalists understandably had questions, and Leavitt managed to effortlessly evade all of them, emphasizing her boss' so-called transparency and placing the blame on the Biden administration for not releasing the files. "This administration has done more than any, and it just shows how this is truly a manufactured hoax by the Democrat Party," she asserted, per The Guardian. It's no wonder Trump loves listening to her speak.