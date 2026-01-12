Juicy Details About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Rumored Move To The View
Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be the new conservative voice on "The View?" Following her exit from Congress, Greene made an appearance on the daytime talk show, speaking to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sarah Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin about her decision to ditch her once political ally, Donald Trump. Greene explained on the January 7 episode of "The View" that "the straw that broke the camel's back" for her was when Trump saddled her with a new nickname: "Traitor." The former Georgia representative drew applause and hisses from the crowd throughout the segment, prompting many behind the scenes to say it was one of the more exciting episodes of "The View" in a long time.
"Ratings spike, social media engagement picks up dramatically, everyone has an opinion," an insider told the Daily Mail. "She creates buzz." Greene's back-and-forth with Hostin about the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol generated quite a reaction on social media. Many users commented under the show's Instagram post of the clip, with some requesting Greene be a permanent addition to the Hot Topics table. "I would love to see her replace sara haines," penned one commenter, while another hypothesized that she will replace Farah Griffin — who announced she was pregnant in October — after she gives birth. However, others begged "The View" to strip Greene of her spotlight.
Marjorie Taylor Greene might be angling for the role
It sounds like even Marjorie Taylor Greene herself would be open to a daytime television slot. In an interview with The New York Times, Greene said that she felt fairly relaxed at "The View"'s desk, despite the looming hot-button conversations with several left-leaning co-hosts (former co-host Rosie O'Donnell pioneered the show's political edge). "Those women were the same type of women that have always been my friends," she told the outlet. "College-educated, affluent suburban women — that's who I am. So I couldn't wait to talk to these ladies. I was so tired of the toxic politics."
According to another "View" insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, Greene's pleasant attitude behind the scenes might have been motivated by her goal of securing a seat at the desk. "She is clearly angling for some sort of role here," they said. "It's so obvious to me and to everyone else." However, they couldn't deny how Greene's perspective fit like a missing puzzle piece. Plus, the reaction from viewers sounds too good to pass up. Who knows which other Trump allies-turned-enemies could make a lucrative career out of their 180-degree flip?