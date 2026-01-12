Juicy Details About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Rumored Move To The View

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be the new conservative voice on "The View?" Following her exit from Congress, Greene made an appearance on the daytime talk show, speaking to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sarah Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin about her decision to ditch her once political ally, Donald Trump. Greene explained on the January 7 episode of "The View" that "the straw that broke the camel's back" for her was when Trump saddled her with a new nickname: "Traitor." The former Georgia representative drew applause and hisses from the crowd throughout the segment, prompting many behind the scenes to say it was one of the more exciting episodes of "The View" in a long time.

"Ratings spike, social media engagement picks up dramatically, everyone has an opinion," an insider told the Daily Mail. "She creates buzz." Greene's back-and-forth with Hostin about the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol generated quite a reaction on social media. Many users commented under the show's Instagram post of the clip, with some requesting Greene be a permanent addition to the Hot Topics table. "I would love to see her replace sara haines," penned one commenter, while another hypothesized that she will replace Farah Griffin — who announced she was pregnant in October — after she gives birth. However, others begged "The View" to strip Greene of her spotlight.