Ashley Tisdale's Mar-A-Lago Face Transformation Is Beyond Wild

Ashley Tisdale kicked off 2026 by calling out some former friends. Her essay, titled, "Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group" hit The Cut on January 1. She wrote, "I thought I found my village. Instead, I was back in high school" about her former friend group made up of moms, which is thought to include celebs Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, and Hilary Duff.

Duff's hubby Matthew Koma more or less confirmed her involvement when he fired back with a sarcastic parody of Tisdale's essay on his Instagram Story, writing, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers: A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes," per E! News. Suffice it to say, this drama has those of us who grew up with the Disney Channel taking sides. Unfortunately for Tisdale, some folks have been pointing out her appearance and how much it looks like the notoriously nipped, tucked, and filler-filled Mar-a-Lago face. And, it has the internet talking about her politics.

Rumors are swirling that politics caused Tisdale's falling out with her friends. "I just found out childhood hero Ashley Tisdale is MAGA," someone wrote alongside a broken heart emoji on X (formerly Twitter). "Just found out ashley tisdale apparently is conservative/right wing. I'm devastated," another wrote. This fall, Tisdale received backlash for her comments about podcaster Charlie Kirk's murder, saying, "Today we see someone die and blame his politics and opinions," per Page Six. She replied to the backlash, noting her support for "women's rights, voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights" and "protecting reproductive rights and implementing common-sense gun laws." So, the truth about her politics remains unclear. Time will tell if she really is MAGA and if she really is destined for full-blown Mar-a-Lago face.