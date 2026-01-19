Everything You'll Find In The Property Brothers' Daily Diets

Thanks to their jobs as a licensed contractor (Jonathan) and real estate agent (Drew), as well as their shared profession as reality TV stars, Jonathan and Drew Scott are constantly on the road. Now, anyone who has ever taken a trip, be it for a few days or a few months, knows that being away from home can seriously mess with your meal schedule, as it often affects both what and when you eat. With that in mind, you may be wondering what exactly the Property Brothers eat in a given day and, for that matter, how they actually get their food.

"We are on the road filming pretty much 10 months of the year, and we travel weekly for live appearances and press," Jonathan told Yahoo Health in 2015. He and his brother went on to describe their eating habits, which are rather strict, especially in Drew's case. "I don't do a lot of fried foods, fast food, or junk," Jonathan explained, adding, "I'll take sushi any time of day." As for Drew, he shared, "I restrict dairy, gluten, and refined sugar intake. I do six meals a day with about 40 to 45 grams of protein per meal."

The Scott twins further revealed to Yahoo that when they are in a city away from home for weeks at a time, they find a local chef to meal-prep for them every three days. This shouldn't be too surprising, given that the Property Brothers are worth a considerable amount. But as Jonathan later told Delish in 2016, it was actually a rather economical choice at the time, all things considered. "I know how it sounds — oh, la dee da with your fancy chef — but when we looked into it, it was cheaper than eating out," he said.