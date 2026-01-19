Everything You'll Find In The Property Brothers' Daily Diets
Thanks to their jobs as a licensed contractor (Jonathan) and real estate agent (Drew), as well as their shared profession as reality TV stars, Jonathan and Drew Scott are constantly on the road. Now, anyone who has ever taken a trip, be it for a few days or a few months, knows that being away from home can seriously mess with your meal schedule, as it often affects both what and when you eat. With that in mind, you may be wondering what exactly the Property Brothers eat in a given day and, for that matter, how they actually get their food.
"We are on the road filming pretty much 10 months of the year, and we travel weekly for live appearances and press," Jonathan told Yahoo Health in 2015. He and his brother went on to describe their eating habits, which are rather strict, especially in Drew's case. "I don't do a lot of fried foods, fast food, or junk," Jonathan explained, adding, "I'll take sushi any time of day." As for Drew, he shared, "I restrict dairy, gluten, and refined sugar intake. I do six meals a day with about 40 to 45 grams of protein per meal."
The Scott twins further revealed to Yahoo that when they are in a city away from home for weeks at a time, they find a local chef to meal-prep for them every three days. This shouldn't be too surprising, given that the Property Brothers are worth a considerable amount. But as Jonathan later told Delish in 2016, it was actually a rather economical choice at the time, all things considered. "I know how it sounds — oh, la dee da with your fancy chef — but when we looked into it, it was cheaper than eating out," he said.
Jonathan Scott's cooking habits have changed thanks to Zooey Deschanel
A lot has changed in Jonathan's life since 2015 — namely, his committed romance with actress Zooey Deschanel. In a November 2025 Instagram reel, while giving a tour of his refrigerator, the HGTV star shared that Deschanel does most of the cooking, as she is quite skilled in the kitchen. He, on the other hand, tends to keep things simple when making meals for himself. Still, old habits die hard, as Jonathan clearly likes to keep a well-organized fridge.
During his 2016 interview with Delish, Jonathan Scott elaborated on what his average day of meals looks like. For starters, while Jonathan's ideal breakfast is bacon and eggs, he explained that he found himself beginning his day with oatmeal more often than not. As far as lunch is concerned, the Property Brother is apparently a big fan of soups and sandwiches. Thanks to his aforementioned hired chefs, though, he has been able to enjoy things like fish and pork, as well. Finally, for dinner, Scott revealed that he loves to try out different restaurants, but — as mentioned previously — sushi is his go-to. "I eat it at least twice a week," he said.
But despite his health-conscious diet, Jonathan confessed that he did occasionally like to indulge in a bag of Hawkins Cheezies or in some Yorkshire pudding, the latter of which he learned to make in college. As a result of his lifestyle, however, it seems he's not had the chance to make it often. "I find cooking very therapeutic, but I just haven't had the luxury of time, day-to-day, to do it lately," Jonathan said, adding, "My plan is to one day be fat and happy. Right now, my diet's more p-h-a-t and happy."