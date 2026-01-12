What Nikki Glaser Looked Like Before Plastic Surgery Will Surprise You
Lately, it feels like we're being bombarded by drastic face transformations that are leaving celebs looking unrecognizable. As a result, it sometimes feels like we're getting more and more desensitized to the look of stars who've gotten lots of filler and cosmetic procedures. When we think of celebrities who look like they've had quite a bit of work done, there are surely a few, in particular, who come to mind, and stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser probably isn't one of them. The star and Golden Globes host may not have an overdone or unnatural look, but it's actually rather shocking to see just how much her appearance has changed over the years.
If you didn't know it was Glaser in the above photo from 2008, there's a good chance you wouldn't even recognize her as the star we know today. Almost everything about the fan-favorite award show host has transformed in the nearly two decades since then. The photo shows Glaser with different hair, brows, lashes, and makeup. The shape of her face seems different, while her nose and lips look very, very different indeed. Without seeing the photo of Glaser before she had plastic surgery, though, we may never have even doubted that she was aging totally naturally, which is a testament to the quality of the work she had done.
Nikki Glaser has been candid about plastic surgery plans
Unlike some celebs, Nikki Glaser has clearly mastered the art of changing her look without making it obvious, and she's not shy about it. Back in March 2025, Glaser got candid about plastic surgery on "The Tonight Show," noting that more plastic surgery changes are in her near future. Upon hearing that she was looking good from host Jimmy Fallon, Glaser quipped, "Wait 'til the facelift." She elaborated, saying, "That's coming. August 2026. I'm gonna do it. I have no problem with that." As far as she's concerned, nips and tucks are "a wise investment."
Glaser went on to joke about her plastic surgery strategy. "You've got to do it subtly, so they go, 'What's she doing?' And you can just go, 'Just meditating more. I'm doing the type of meditation that removes your eyelid skin,'" Glaser said. She added, "That's what they say, 'I'm drinking more water. I'm just working on my gut health, so my brow has been lowered two inches.'" While the star was clearly joking, it's also safe to assume that this is rooted in a bit of truth. Glaser's throwback photos show someone who looks entirely different, but she's managed to change her look slowly without appearing unnatural or over-the-top. This was likely thanks to getting work done in small increments. So, if she looks ever so slightly different when September rolls around, don't say she didn't warn us.