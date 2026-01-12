What Nikki Glaser Looked Like Before Plastic Surgery Will Surprise You

Lately, it feels like we're being bombarded by drastic face transformations that are leaving celebs looking unrecognizable. As a result, it sometimes feels like we're getting more and more desensitized to the look of stars who've gotten lots of filler and cosmetic procedures. When we think of celebrities who look like they've had quite a bit of work done, there are surely a few, in particular, who come to mind, and stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser probably isn't one of them. The star and Golden Globes host may not have an overdone or unnatural look, but it's actually rather shocking to see just how much her appearance has changed over the years.

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty

If you didn't know it was Glaser in the above photo from 2008, there's a good chance you wouldn't even recognize her as the star we know today. Almost everything about the fan-favorite award show host has transformed in the nearly two decades since then. The photo shows Glaser with different hair, brows, lashes, and makeup. The shape of her face seems different, while her nose and lips look very, very different indeed. Without seeing the photo of Glaser before she had plastic surgery, though, we may never have even doubted that she was aging totally naturally, which is a testament to the quality of the work she had done.