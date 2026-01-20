Side-By-Side Pics Of Simon Cowell's Teeth Transformation Are Shocking

It's always surprising to see Simon Cowell's smile. Not just because the former "X Factor" and "American Idol" judge was notoriously cynical, rarely flashing his pearly whites at eager contestants on the hit competition shows, but also owing to the amount of work he has had done on his teeth. After several rounds of extensive dental work over the years, Cowell is among the celebrities with the most drastic teeth transformations. Unfortunately for him, the public hasn't let the TV judge embrace the change with discretion. And, looking at side-by-side photos, it's hard not to comment.

Amanda Edwards & Jmenternational/Getty

A 1994 shot of Cowell puts his natural teeth on full display. The discoloration and slight crookedness are a far cry from his modern gnashers, which are straighter and flawlessly white. The media personality has attempted to stave off the British stereotype of bad teeth with whitening treatments and veneers. But social media users have called him out for his blinding smile ever since he first capped his natural chompers.

Alongside speculation about Cowell's rumored plastic surgery, the Syco Music founder sparked chatter about his ultra-brilliant grin in a viral video posted to his Instagram account in May 2025. The comments section is turned off for the original clip (possibly due to hate), but under a repost on TikTok, one user penned: "The teeth are way too white. It just looks off putting." Another said, "I think he has somebody else's teeth in."