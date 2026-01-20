Side-By-Side Pics Of Simon Cowell's Teeth Transformation Are Shocking
It's always surprising to see Simon Cowell's smile. Not just because the former "X Factor" and "American Idol" judge was notoriously cynical, rarely flashing his pearly whites at eager contestants on the hit competition shows, but also owing to the amount of work he has had done on his teeth. After several rounds of extensive dental work over the years, Cowell is among the celebrities with the most drastic teeth transformations. Unfortunately for him, the public hasn't let the TV judge embrace the change with discretion. And, looking at side-by-side photos, it's hard not to comment.
A 1994 shot of Cowell puts his natural teeth on full display. The discoloration and slight crookedness are a far cry from his modern gnashers, which are straighter and flawlessly white. The media personality has attempted to stave off the British stereotype of bad teeth with whitening treatments and veneers. But social media users have called him out for his blinding smile ever since he first capped his natural chompers.
Alongside speculation about Cowell's rumored plastic surgery, the Syco Music founder sparked chatter about his ultra-brilliant grin in a viral video posted to his Instagram account in May 2025. The comments section is turned off for the original clip (possibly due to hate), but under a repost on TikTok, one user penned: "The teeth are way too white. It just looks off putting." Another said, "I think he has somebody else's teeth in."
Simon Cowell's old veneers were somehow much worse
Believe it or not, Simon Cowell's teeth have had a major upgrade since the British star initially decided to rid himself of his natural smile. A 2019 trip to the cosmetic dentist was clearly fueled by a touch of veneer blindness, as the "America's Got Talent" judge left with an excessively white Hollywood smile, which is pictured above (you may need sunglasses to look directly at it). The large set of uniform veneers could barely fit in his mouth and looked completely unnatural. Hence why Cowell returned for another smile makeover in 2020, asking celebrity dentist Dr. Michael Apa to fine-tune his teeth for a less cartoonish look. The TV judge was so pleased with the results that he even posed for a photo with Apa after the procedure, which was later posted on Instagram.
It's worth noting that, even despite these procedures, the Syco founder has seemingly toned it down at every aspect of his aesthetic intervention. Understandably, Cowell's completely unrecognizable transformation over the years left him feeling like he had overdone the cosmetic enhancements. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognise it as me first of all," he admitted to The Sun in 2022, adding that even his own son was freaked out by his Botox-laden look. Cowell felt that his overuse of injections made him look "like something out [of] a horror film." But weaning off the fillers, as well as rocking his more natural, albeit still obviously false, smile are certainly steps in the right direction.